Howard County police are investigating what they said appeared to be the murder of two teenage children by their father and his apparent suicide in Glenelg.

Police officers went to a house on the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road about 11 p.m. on Sunday. They found Braden Zanski, 17, and Hailey Zanski, 15, as well as Christopher Zanski, 42, their father, dead in what they said was an apparent murder-suicide. The teenagers lived with their father in the house. Police said they don’t believe anyone else was involved in the murders.

The teenagers were both students at Glenelg High School. Braden was a junior and Hailey was a sophomore, according to Emily Bahhar, a spokeswoman for the county school system. Braden also attended the Automotive Technology Academy at the HCPSS Applications and Research Laboratory, according to school officials.

Police had no other information on the incident on Monday, and declined to answer questions.

In a letter to the Glenelg High School parents, principal Shawn Hastings-Hauf told parents teachers will share the news about the deaths at the beginning of the first period, and will offer students a chance to ask questions and provide resources for students who are processing the deaths.

“The death of any member of our school community is a loss, and the unexpected deaths of two of our students who are siblings is especially difficult to understand or accept,” Hastings-Hauf said. “Both students and adults may struggle with managing their feelings and reactions to this news.”

School system staff will be available for students who need individual assistance.