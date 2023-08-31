The Lawsons posted nothing about their activities for the next month (or they have since deleted them). Brogan sent messages to them, but none were returned, she said. Whether, or where, the Lawsons stopped on their way to Acapulco is unclear although one report in Latitude 38 indicated that the Lawsons stopped in Cabo San Lucas with the boat in a state of disarray before plotting a course for the Galapagos Islands. It was likely a challenging journey from San Diego to Acapulco, with or without stops. The trip took a toll on the boat. Photos taken in Acapulco showed Defiant missing its bowsprit, and damage to the hull and sails.