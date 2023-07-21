Collections

Too old for gold? Not these senior athletes.

More than 700 Maryland Senior Athletes competed for gold medals at the 35th National Senior Games in Pittsburgh

Jessica Gallagher

Published 7/21/2023 5:30 a.m. EDT

Timothy Wilcox, 56, of Ellicott City, competes in javelin during the National Senior Games, at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Timothy Wilcox, 56, of Ellicott City, competes in javelin during the National Senior Games at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Age is just a number to the 12,000 senior athletes who participated in the 2023 National Senior Games last week in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over 700 Marylanders ranging in age from 50 to 100 years old competed.

More than 1,000 medal events took place over 12 days in 21 sports including basketball, swimming, table tennis, track and field, and badminton. The National Senior Games Association said this year’s Olympic-style event had the fourth-largest attendance in its 35-year history. Since 1987, the NSGA has grown to be the largest qualified multi sport event in the world.

This year’s oldest competitor was 104-year-old track sprinter Gerald Meyer of Laramie, Wyoming. Three other centenarians also competed, most notably runner Roy Englert of Virginia, who is one of only two remaining athletes to have competed in every National Senior Games since 1987. Other triple-digit athletes include Ohio bowler Merle Meeder and table tennis player Robert Henry from South Carolina.

Maryland’s centenarian competitor, Wally Dashiell, 100, competed in discus, shot put, and javelin.

Here are some images of athletes who can all agree: You’re never too old for gold.

Bykota’s Roger Raspen, of Maryland, prepares to take a shot at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Paul Milewski of Wisconsin, Robert Koontz, 79, of Waldorf MD, and William Bach of South Carolina, compete in the 100-meter at South Fayette High School, in McDonald, PA, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Paul Milewski of Wisconsin, Robert Koontz, 79, of Waldorf, and William Bach of South Carolina, compete in the 100-meter at South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pennsylvania, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Kathy Labukas, of Greenbelt, MD, competes in the 100 Yard Backstroke, during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023.

Kathy Labukas of Greenbelt competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 4, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Yuen-Han Kan, 80, of Bethesda, competes in badminton at South Fayette High School, in McDonald, PA, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Yuen-Han Kan, 80, of Bethesda, competes in badminton at South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pennsylvania, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Alan Murray of Crofton competes in the long jump at South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pennsylvania, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

David Robinson of Kensington competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 4, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Baby Boomers’ Gregory Carrington of Maryland competes with his teammates during the National Senior Games at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Emilie Class, of Maryland, competes in the 800-meter dash at South Fayette High School, in McDonald, PA, during the National Senior Games, Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Emilie Class of Maryland competes in the 800-meter dash at South Fayette High School, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, during the National Senior Games, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Melissa Stephenson of Prince George’s County ices her knees after competing with her basketball team, DC Women @ Large, during the National Senior Games in Pittsburg, PA, Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Melissa Stephenson of Prince George’s County ices her knees after competing with her basketball team, DC Women @ Large, during the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

DC Women @ Large’s Melissa Stephenson of Prince George’s County goes up for a shot against a Texas Storm player during the National Senior Games in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Stanley Hansen of PA, John Vail of MD, and Stephen Crane compete in the 100-yard backstroke, during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023.

Stanley Hansen of Pennsylvania, John Vail of Maryland, and Stephen Crane compete in the 100-yard backstroke during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 4, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Tami Graf of Maryland competes in the high jump at South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pennsylvania, during the National Senior Games, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Bykota Tigers are consoled by the West Virginia Generals after their basketball game at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, in Pittsburgh, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Bykota Tigers are consoled by the the West Virginia Generals after their basketball game at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Mark Khazanov, 89, of Rockville, competes in the 50-yard breaststroke during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Wally Dashiell, 100, of Maryland, shows off her metals after competing in javelin, shot put and discus during the National Senior Games at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Tami Graf of Maryland prepares to compete in the high jump at South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pennsylvania, during the National Senior Games, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Baby Boomer’s George Pruden of Maryland meets with his team before competing in basketball at the National Senior Games at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 7, 2023.

Baby Boomers' George Pruden of Maryland meets with his team before competing at the National Senior Games at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Pamela Gulley, of Fort Washington, competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Steve Hochman, of Westminster, serves during a round of table tennis during the National Senior Games at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Norris Hanes, 55, of Waldorf, competes in the 100-meter dash at South Fayette High School, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Bykota’s Ivan Leshinsky, of Maryland, pops up for a shot, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, in Pittsburgh, during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Bykota’s Ivan Leshinsky, of Maryland, puts up a shot at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh during the National Senior Games, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Pauline Jensen, of Columbia, and Yvonne Kronlage, of Sykesville, compete in doubles in table tennis, during the National Senior Games at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023.

Pauline Jensen, of Columbia, and Yvonne Kronlage, of Sykesville, compete in doubles table tennis during the National Senior Games at David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 4, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Julianne Bethea, of Prince George’s County, competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the National Senior Games at Trees Pool at the University of Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Yvonne Kronlage, of Sykesville, and Pauline Jensen, of Columbia, console each other after losing in doubles in table tennis, during the National Senior Games at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023.

Yvonne Kronlage, of Sykesville, and Pauline Jensen, of Columbia, console each other after losing in doubles table tennis during the National Senior Games at David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 4, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)