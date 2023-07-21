Too old for gold? Not these senior athletes.

Age is just a number to the 12,000 senior athletes who participated in the 2023 National Senior Games last week in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over 700 Marylanders ranging in age from 50 to 100 years old competed.
More than 1,000 medal events took place over 12 days in 21 sports including basketball, swimming, table tennis, track and field, and badminton. The National Senior Games Association said this year’s Olympic-style event had the fourth-largest attendance in its 35-year history. Since 1987, the NSGA has grown to be the largest qualified multi sport event in the world.
This year’s oldest competitor was 104-year-old track sprinter Gerald Meyer of Laramie, Wyoming. Three other centenarians also competed, most notably runner Roy Englert of Virginia, who is one of only two remaining athletes to have competed in every National Senior Games since 1987. Other triple-digit athletes include Ohio bowler Merle Meeder and table tennis player Robert Henry from South Carolina.
Maryland’s centenarian competitor, Wally Dashiell, 100, competed in discus, shot put, and javelin.
Here are some images of athletes who can all agree: You’re never too old for gold.