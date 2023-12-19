Maryland is on the path to gain control of almost 300 acres on the Chesapeake Bay just outside Annapolis, a potential huge victory for increasing public access to the bay.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced Tuesday that it would turn over Holly Beach Farm to the state Department of Natural Resources roughly 20 years since the state facilitated purchase of the one-time horse farm from its private owner and its transferred it to the foundation.

“Holly Beach Farm represents a fantastic opportunity to enable waterfront access and wildlife viewing in Anne Arundel County,” Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said in a statement released by the foundation. “At the same time, the location near the Bay Bridge presents challenges that the agency intends to address by working closely with nearby residential communities.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the state to acquire an iconic property for public benefit and ensure its natural beauty is protected.”

Holly Beach Farm is a garden of marshes, and coves and coastal woodlands with sweeping views that include the bridge and even a freshwater pond just 25 feet from the bay. The Conservation Fund, a nonprofit that works to preserve sensitive land, brokered a deal in 2001 to buy the land using state and federal funding.

Those funds came with an obligation to open the farm to the public, but the foundation kept it largely closed except for limited access for teachers and students. Pressure for change has been building for some time, partially because of limited public access to the Chesapeake and partially because of public funding involved in buying it.

“While we have done everything we can to reforest the agricultural lands, restore the eroding shorelines, and educate the next generation at the site, our expertise lies outside long-term management of conserved lands and it is time for a new steward,” Foundation President Hilary Harp Falk said in a prepared statement. “This incredible jewel on the shores of the Bay has so much more to give.”

In 2021, the DNR under then-secretary Jeanne H. Riccio found that despite her agency’s previous assessments, the foundation hadn’t met the terms of the original agreement, including an Education Center and links to Sandy Point State Park just to the north of the Bay Bridge.

The foundation bought the land under longtime President Will Baker from the descendants of S.W. Labrot. He bought the land as part of 3,000 acres in 1907 and used it as a summer home and dairy until 1926.

That’s when he established Maryland’s largest and most successful thoroughbred farm – including a racecourse on what is now a suburban subdivision known as Revell Downs. His heirs eventually sold or donated most of the land — including land where Sandy Point State Park and the Bay Bridge stand today — until only the farm remained.

The prospect of opening the farm to more visitors has upset residents of nearby communities such as Cape St. Claire, who already feel trapped by traffic on the Bay Bridge that sometimes clogs Route 50 for miles, and summer visitors to Sandy Point. It is one of the state’s most popular parks.

In October, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation called for letters of interest in taking over Holly Beach Farm, a 300 acre nature preserve just outside Annapolis. It chose the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. (Rick Hutzell)

In October, the foundation announced that it would seek a new steward for the farmland, with plans to turn it over with compensation. In announcing the transfer to the DNR, Falk called the state agency, which oversees state parks and environmental preserves, was the obvious choice.

“As an original funder, the current Conservation Easement holder, and with a track record of land conservation and management, DNR was the unparalleled choice,” Falk said in her statement.

The DNR will take possession of the land after approval by the Maryland Board of Public Works, which is led by Gov. Wes Moore.