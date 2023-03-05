We’ve done it the academics’ way for the past eight years. Enough is enough. I’ve attended too many funerals of young Black men who died far too soon from gun violence.

I campaigned on a platform of holding illegal gun offenders accountable. The city’s Black residents told me they are sick and tired of being sick and tired of gun violence in their communities and want these perpetrators to go to jail. They’re exhausted by the discussion of wraparound services with no upfront consequences, resulting in their children and grandchildren becoming the latest victims in the headlines.

Last year, when the overwhelming majority of Baltimore residents, 71%, voted for a change from past progressive policies, they again resoundingly said, “Enough is enough.” Voters mandated a new approach for handling illegal handguns in our city.

A vocal minority speaking out against this bill, most notably the professors who authored “Opinion: Longer prison terms won’t end gun violence” in The Baltimore Banner, are actively contributing to the pervasive rhetoric in Baltimore and across this country that fails to characterize illegal possession of a firearm as a serious offense. One of the recommendations from the report they cite as the Grail states that:

“Baltimore should implement a focused-deterrence strategy, or Group Violence Intervention, which involves identification of individuals and groups that are driving a large share of shootings. This strategy would require coordination among police and prosecutors to collect evidence and warn identified individuals about harsh sanctions if they do not stop the violence.”

The Group Violence Intervention occurs through the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and HB481/SB889, under consideration by the Maryland General Assembly, is that harsh sanction. These academics fail to recognize that it requires certainty, swiftness and severity of sanctions to collaboratively stop crime.

In the 2022 report, “Length of Incarceration and Recidivism,” the U.S. Sentencing Commission found no statistically significant effect for offenders sentenced to five years’ or less incarceration. Therefore, the commission found no basis to conclude that incarceration for five years or less has a criminogenic effect. That means those sentences do not cause people to be more likely to commit crimes when released, and therefore this bill will not have the damaging impact that its opponents claim.

Residents want to support legislation that makes their communities safer, while others will mount opposition based on their own agendas. Illegal possession of a firearm is a gravely serious offense and should be treated as such, and this bill allows us to do that. As a public servant elected by the people of Baltimore, I am compelled to stand on the side of the community, which is why I strongly support HB481/SB889.

Ivan J. Bates, Baltimore

Ivan Bates is the Baltimore City state’s attorney.

Reading aloud sets the foundation for lifelong learning in a digital world

Reading aloud is a fundamental building block of learning for children, says Claudia Nachtigal, head of school at The Highlands School in Bel Air. (Taneen Momeni/Taneen Momeni/The Baltimore Banner)

Reading, particularly reading aloud, is a fundamental building block of learning for children. For this reason, parents and educators should incorporate read-aloud time into their everyday routines. As we face an exponential increase in screen time for children as young as preschool age, reading aloud to children at home and in school is more important than ever.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

At The Highlands School, literacy is the foundation of the learning experience. Literacy encompasses reading, writing, speaking and listening. We believe that a key to literacy is reading aloud to students every day and have found several important benefits.

Reading aloud to children helps with working memory and concentration. When someone is reading out loud, children dial into what the reader is saying, strengthening listening and memory skills.

Research demonstrates that reading aloud supports all areas of literacy development, exposing students to new words and grammar, increasing students’ interest in reading and writing and expanding skills such as phonological awareness. It also strengthens students’ syntactic development, vocabulary acquisition, fluency, comprehension, writing and emotional intelligence in the early grades, says Brittany Brooks, a fifth grade English teacher in her article, “The Hidden Powers of Read Alouds.”

Learning to read is learning to learn. We say that children learn to read from infancy through age 7, which is the time to help children develop a love for reading. Kids read to learn from grades three and beyond.

A child’s anxiety about reading can prohibit growth in literacy. For all children, but particularly for students with learning differences, being read to takes away the anxiety of having to read on their own, especially if they are not strong readers.

Reading aloud to children has benefits beyond the school walls. At home, picking up a book instead of a device is not always easy. I suggest to parents they instill a digital-free hour before bedtime and read to, or with, their children. Children are never too old to read aloud to.

I encourage educators and parents to read aloud to their children every day and watch these young minds blossom. By fostering a love for reading and books, our children will be poised to grow and learn in this highly digital society.