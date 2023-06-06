Photos: Baltimore Trans Pride festivities draw thousands

Annual Baltimore Trans Pride events took place this weekend in the city’s Station North and Old Goucher neighborhoods.
Thousands of people attended the two-day celebration, which was produced by Baltimore Safe Haven, the city’s only trans-led drop-in wellness center.
The festivities kicked off with a ball on Friday. On Saturday, a parade and block party took place at the corner of North Charles Street and North Avenue. Two simultaneous after-parties closed out the weekend.
The Crown featured Charm City Girls. And the Ottobar featured DJ Kotic Couture and BLKVAPOR.
Heather Diehl is a Baltimore native and student at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can see more of her photography on her instagram @diehl_photography.