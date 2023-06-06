Photo essay

Photos: Baltimore Trans Pride festivities draw thousands

John-John Williams IV

Published 6/6/2023 5:00 a.m. EDT

Izzy Turner and Brittany Dixon show off their outfits at Baltimore Trans Pride on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Annual Baltimore Trans Pride events took place this weekend in the city’s Station North and Old Goucher neighborhoods.

Thousands of people attended the two-day celebration, which was produced by Baltimore Safe Haven, the city’s only trans-led drop-in wellness center.

The festivities kicked off with a ball on Friday. On Saturday, a parade and block party took place at the corner of North Charles Street and North Avenue. Two simultaneous after-parties closed out the weekend.

The Crown featured Charm City Girls. And the Ottobar featured DJ Kotic Couture and BLKVAPOR.

Heather Dagenais, Faith Dagenais, Jericho Dagenais, Leila Dagenais and Nani Jones show off their Baltimore Trans Pride outfits in Baltimore on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Lena, Tina and Katie show off their outfits during Baltimore Trans Pride on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Zascha Isenhardt and Chrys Lichtel celebrate trans pride with matching socks at the Baltimore Trans Pride parade on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Breion Evans shows his tattoo during Baltimore Trans Pride on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Heather Dagenais and Nani Jones celebrate together at Baltimore Trans Pride on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

The Baltimore Go Getters participate in the Baltimore Trans Pride parade on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

A person films dancers during the Baltimore Trans Pride parade on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Ember Behrends waves a trans flag at Baltimore Trans Pride on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Bennie poses to show off his outfit during Baltimore Trans Pride on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Breion Evans, Shir Wolf, Ciara Pollard and Jasmine Ivy wait for the Baltimore Trans Pride parade to begin on June 3, 2023. (Heather Diehl/for the Baltimore Banner)

Heather Diehl is a Baltimore native and student at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. You can see more of her photography on her instagram @diehl_photography.