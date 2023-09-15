COVID triggered a rare neurological disease and an athlete found her strength

“Finding the wealth of opportunities here and how inviting and welcoming the [adaptive sports] community has been, has been really affirming and allowed me to become a little more confident in a lot of ways,” Williams said reflecting on her summer in Maryland. “I have such a great community here, and it will be hard leaving that.” Williams will take what she learned from these spaces as she returns home. She hopes to do advocacy work to address accessibility issues at Purdue while also working with a CrossFit gym to create a space for her and athletes like her.