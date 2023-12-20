Photos: Inside the chocolate factory: Kirchmayr Chocolatier

That’s when Russell and fellow longtime Kirchmayr chocolatier Jeff (who prefers to not share his last name) began looking into how to reopen the shop. They still really enjoyed making chocolate and wanted to “keep the tradition alive.” With the help of Michael Clark, a part-time employee, they moved all of the equipment from the original location on Deereco Road two miles south to their current storefront on York Road and reopened on Dec. 6, 2021.