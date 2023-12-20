Photos: Inside the chocolate factory: Kirchmayr Chocolatier

A bell rings throughout the day at Kirchmayr Chocolatier in Timonium, signaling a steady flow of customers. The staff is working calmly but swiftly, a sales associate poking his head into the production room to ask for a box of four raspberry truffles and chocolatiers in the kitchen making more hollow Santas and snowmen to restock the dwindling supply. Never mind heart-shaped chocolate boxes and Easter bunnies — for Kirchmayr, the holiday season is the busiest time of the year.
Owner Miyoko Russell began working at Kirchmayr in 1998, one year after she immigrated to the U.S. from Japan. She had been a pastry worker and wanted a similar job here, which led her to become a chocolate maker and later store manager under the company’s founder, Albert Kirchmayr.
The store prides itself on crafting fine European-style chocolate, which Kirchmayr learned to make as a young man in Germany and Switzerland. He brought his skills to the Baltimore area with the opening of Kirchmayr Chocolatier in 1988.
When the pandemic took hold and severely impacted business in 2020, Kirchmayr decided to close the company once the Easter season concluded. At first, the team thought there would be a chance for reopening, but Kirchmayr ultimately chose to retire.
That’s when Russell and fellow longtime Kirchmayr chocolatier Jeff (who prefers to not share his last name) began looking into how to reopen the shop. They still really enjoyed making chocolate and wanted to “keep the tradition alive.” With the help of Michael Clark, a part-time employee, they moved all of the equipment from the original location on Deereco Road two miles south to their current storefront on York Road and reopened on Dec. 6, 2021.
Two years after reopening, Kirchmayr hasn’t missed a beat. Russell hires seasonal workers to keep up with the holiday rush and introduced two new offerings this season: snowmen and nutcrackers. The chocolate Santas remain the top sellers; the team says they set out to make 2,500 of the small variety, based on last year’s sales, and will make more if needed.
After 25 years of working at Kirchmayr, Russell says she could still eat chocolate every day. A coworker joked that she’s still maintained her slim figure, to which Russell replied, “The chocolate makes me happy, and the happy energy burns the calories!”
Share this article via...