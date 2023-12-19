Photo essay

Through racism, hatred and war, Oblate Sisters of Providence have stood their ground in Baltimore

Jessica Gallagher

Published 12/19/2023 5:30 a.m. EST

Sister Magdala Gilbert prays holding her rosary during mass held at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

For nearly a year, a Baltimore Banner reporter and photographer visited the Oblate Sisters of Providence, the first religious order established for and by women of African descent. We explored their 190-plus-year history in Baltimore, attended their Masses, listened to vocation stories and specific callings to religious life. The Oblate Sisters of Providence continue their commitment to education with a math and reading center, a day care and teaching at St. Frances Academy, a legacy of the school their foundress, Mother Mary Lange, started in the 1800s.

The convent is leading toward Mother Mary Lange’s journey to sainthood, which started in 1991. She was declared Venerable in June 2023 and needs two miracles proven before she can be declared a saint. But many say to look no further for a miracle than the fact that the Oblate Sisters of Providence started in a time when African Americans were viewed as second-class citizens and still exist after all this time.

Sister Magdala Gilbert leaves the chapel at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Magdala Gilbert travels to Mass from her office at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Magdala Gilbert puts the finishing touches on a letter at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Magdala Gilbert poses for a portrait at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Mary Annette Beecham and Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe speak before Tamakloe takes her final profession at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent in Arbutus. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe does her laundry at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

(Left) Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe watches the choreography to a dance while teaching at Cardinal Shehan School in Baltimore. (Right) Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe prays before Mass at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe receives a ring placed on her finger by Sister Rita Michelle Proctor during her final profession at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe celebrates down the aisle after taking her final profession at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe walks up the stairs at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Incense is burned before Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe’s final profession at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Mary Gyimah, a member of Ladies' Auxiliary, Knights of St. John International, continues to celebrate with others after Sister Mary Pauline Tamakloe took her final profession at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Magdala Gilbert leaves the chapel at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent after Mass. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sisters gather inside the chapel for Mass at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Sister Magdala Gilbert sits for a portrait at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)