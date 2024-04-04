A salvage crew of divers, engineers, riggers, welders, and crane operators are working seven days a week at the site where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed to recover the remains of four men, clean up the wreckage, remove the Dali and reopen the waterway as quickly as possible.
An important early step is to remove intact containers from the bow of the Dali, as well as break apart the steel frame wrapped around it.
The Baltimore Banner boarded the debris removal vessel, the Reynolds, on Thursday with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, to get an updated closer look.
