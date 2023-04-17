Photos: Scenes from the Peabody Ballroom Experience

The lavish George Peabody Library was the scene for the third Peabody Ballroom Experience on Saturday night, an opportunity to showcase diverse talent composed primarily of gay, lesbian, transgender and gender non-conforming people of color.
The Experience was coordinated by John Hopkins University’s Dr. Joseph Plaster, along with members from Baltimore’s ballroom scene.
Founded by Black LGBTQ people in Harlem in the 1890s, the ballroom scene has been a way for that community to have a family-like support system. The community has also been a source of support for a demographic disproportionately affected by the AIDS epidemic and crime.
The private, free event for the ballroom community included dance elements and competitions with people walking against one another in different categories.
Sydney Allen is a Baltimore-based freelance photographer.