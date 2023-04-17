Photo essay

Photos: Scenes from the Peabody Ballroom Experience

By Kirk McKoy and Sydney Allen

Published on: April 17, 2023 6:39 PM EDT|Updated on: April 17, 2023 7:37 PM EDT

Opening performance at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

The lavish George Peabody Library was the scene for the third Peabody Ballroom Experience on Saturday night, an opportunity to showcase diverse talent composed primarily of gay, lesbian, transgender and gender non-conforming people of color.

The Experience was coordinated by John Hopkins University’s Dr. Joseph Plaster, along with members from Baltimore’s ballroom scene.

Contestant for the Peabody Ballroom Experience.

Contestant for the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

Founded by Black LGBTQ people in Harlem in the 1890s, the ballroom scene has been a way for that community to have a family-like support system. The community has also been a source of support for a demographic disproportionately affected by the AIDS epidemic and crime.

The private, free event for the ballroom community included dance elements and competitions with people walking against one another in different categories.

Contestants battle in their category for the grand prize at the Peabody Ballroom Experience.

Contestants battle for the grand prize during the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

Harry Potter influenced this contestant’s entry for the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

A contestant begins their walk to compete in a category at the Peabody Ballroom Experience

A contestant begins their walk at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

A "House" applauds as someone walks the runway for the Peabody Ballroom Expereince

The “house” applauds as contestants walk the runway at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

Judges score contestants on their skills at the Peabody Ballroom Experience.

Judges score contestans on their skills and personal appeal during the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

A contestant battles for grand prize in their category at the Peabody Ballroom experience

A contestant shows what she can do during the battle for grand prize at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

A contestant walks for a category to compete for the grand prize at the Peabody Ballroom Experience.

A bandleader-themed contestant competes for the grand prize at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

Contestants battle each other for the grand prize in their category at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

Opening Performers for the Peabody Ballroom Experience

Opening performers at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

Trophies for each category that performers “walk” at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

First time performer Winner of their category at the Peabody Ballroom experience.

First-time performer and category winner at the Peabody Ballroom Experience. (Sydney Allen/for the Baltimore Banner)

Sydney Allen is a Baltimore-based freelance photographer.