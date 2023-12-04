Baltimore City Council meeting interrupted by pro-Palestine protest

A large group of pro-Palestine protesters interrupted Monday night’s Baltimore City Council meeting, causing a brief disruption to the body’s agenda.

The protesters, chanting “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “free, free Palestine,” “long live Palestine,” and “ceasefire now,” were directed out of the building by police officers shortly after the action began. Many of them raised both hands in the air as they chanted.

City Council President Nick Mosby did not acknowledge the protesters, who brought signs into council chambers and overflowed into the adjacent gallery room. The City Council resumed meeting after the protesters moved out of the building.

Similar protests have taken place across the country as residents have asked their city councils to take a position on the war between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza. To date, the Baltimore City Council has not passed any resolutions or bills about the war.

After protesters had been escorted out Monday, City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who represents Northwest Baltimore and counts a large concentration of Jewish voters among his constituents, introduced a resolution calling for the council to “condemn the Hamas terrorists” and call for the immediate release of all hostages in the “terror tunnels.”

The largely symbolic action wasn’t on the agenda for the night and required 12 votes in favor to obtain immediate adoption. The resolution failed, but the vote count was not immediately available.

Schleifer said the resolution’s failure embodies the “double standard” applied to Jewish people, noting his support for resolutions condemning other terrorist acts in the past, including one introduced after mass shootings in two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 that killed 51 Muslim congregants and injured 49.

Mosby, who supported Schleifer’s resolution, offered an opportunity for members to change their votes after noting that the resolution had come up short of the threshold for immediate passage, but no one did.