Baltimore County officials and the state’s attorney are expected to announce Wednesday morning new measures to test years-old forensic evidence in sexual-assault cold cases.

In a news release, the county wrote that it will hold a news conference to announce “a landmark commitment” to expedite testing of Sexual Assault Forensic Examination evidence, called SAFE kits, provided to law enforcement through medical examinations of sexual-assault survivors.

Baltimore County has a backlog of hundreds of untested or partially tested SAFE kits, which a 2019 review by a county task force formed by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. found were rarely completed by the Police Department.

Bolstering resources to test sexual-assault forensic evidence — microscope slides containing samples of bodily fluids — can help authorities close unresolved cases of rape and sexual assault even years later. In August, county police used decades-old SAFE kit samples held by the Greater Baltimore Medical Center to arrest a 70-year-old Parkville man who is charged with first-degree rape in cases involving five women in the 1970s and 1980s.

In 2019, Olszewski held a news conference announcing a $300,000 grant provided to the Police Department by the Baltimore-based Hackerman Foundation, partly to resolve the county’s incomplete testing of sexual assault evidence.

At the time, county police officials said much of the funding would be used to support staffing needs and establish a cold-case investigations component in the department’s special victims unit.

Less than $200,000 of the grant went directly to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center to test microscope slides containing forensic evidence from perpetrators of sex crimes collected before 2018, Olszewski said four years ago. The medical center has collected such evidence from sexual assault survivors since the 1970s.

Police Department spokeswoman Joy Stewart said the department has 1,400 untested SAFE kits collected between 1977 and 1997.

Baltimore County authorities’ mishandling of investigations and deficient prosecutions of rape and sexual-assault crimes have been spotlighted for years by media outlets like BuzzFeed News and The Baltimore Sun. In March, a Baltimore Banner investigation found county officials were citing a misleading number of rape cases during public messaging about violent crime in the county. That’s because the Police Department left sodomy offenses, which have been defined as rape in federal criminal statutes since 2013, out of the county’s end-of-year crime statistics provided to reporters since at least 2021.

The county executive’s office pledged to include all rape cases when discussing violent crime after The Banner’s reporting.

The county said the forthcoming announcement, expected to take place in the Baltimore County Historic Courthouse, marks an “effort to justice and long-needed closure for sexual assault victims.”