WJZ-TV, The Baltimore Banner, WYPR and the Schaefer Center for Public Policy at the University of Baltimore hosted a mayoral debate on Tuesday for the four leading Democratic candidates in Baltimore.
Mayor Brandon Scott, former Mayor Sheila Dixon, former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace participated in the debate. The debate was broadcast on WYPR and WJZ, just days before the start of early primary voting on May 2. The primary election is May 14.
