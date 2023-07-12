A new Orleans Street? Baltimore DOT apologizes for ‘Orelans’ typo on street sign

We’ve all been there.

Unfortunately, there’s no Ctrl + Z for a street sign.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation acknowledged Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post that it had committed an unfortunate spelling error on a street sign at the 1000 block of Orleans Street. They chided themselves for the mistake.

“Yes, we saw it. Yes, we messed up. Yes, we JUST replaced that sign ... It’ll be fixed by morning,” the department posted. “Sorry about that,” it included with a grimacing emoji after a Facebook user poked fun at the mistake with a reference to the former slogan that declared Baltimore as “the city that reads.”

Yes, we saw it. Yes, we messed up. Yes, we JUST replaced that sign. Yes, we'll stop using Chat GPT to make road signs*. 😂 It'll be fixed by morning. Sorry about that. 😬

Posted by Baltimore City Department of Transportation on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

It was not immediately clear if other street signs on Orleans Street had the typo. City transportation officials did not respond to a request for comment late Wednesday.

Orleans Street, a highway which runs through East Baltimore, was found to have the highest and third-highest accident rates per resident in the Dunbar-Broadway and CARE neighborhoods, a Baltimore Banner analysis found. In part due to The Banner’s reporting, the transportation department has since committed to conducting a traffic calming study along parts of the Orleans Street corridor.

DOT has also committed to staying away from ChatGPT.

“We would never use ChatGPT for street signs,” the department quipped in the Facebook post’s comments. “Down with the robots.”

hallie.miller@thebaltimorebanner.com

