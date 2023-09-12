Baltimore’s public housing authority owes millions to the city in past-due water bills, a new report from the city inspector general has found.

The account balance for the federally-funded Housing Authority of Baltimore City has fluctuated widely over the last three years, according to the findings of the Office of the Inspector General released Tuesday, dipping as low as $6 million and reaching as high as $16 million, with the vast majority of the amount owed coming from delinquent bills. As of June of this year, the housing authority owed approximately $7.9 million to the city, the report found.

This massive bill has accrued because, while the housing authority has been paying some of its water bill to the city it has not been paying them in full, staff from both the housing authority and the Department of Public Works told the inspector general’s office. Housing authority officials told investigators that they have only been paying their current charges, not clearing the outstanding bill, because they have received “insufficient explanation” from the public works department for large variations in their total account balance.

A spokesperson for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City did not immediately respond to a phone call about the findings outlined in the report.

Public Works’ internal billing system estimates delinquent payments across all city accounts total more than $319 million, according to data provided to the inspector general’s office, and the agency has just one staffer tasked with overseeing consolidated water billing accounts.

The housing authority’s delinquent bill seems to have been known to the public works department prior to the inspector general’s investigation, and a response included from public works does not challenge the amount owed. According to the report, the housing authority has already entered into a settlement with the city to clear a delinquent balance at Perkins Homes, the public housing complex being redeveloped east of the Inner Harbor. Under that agreement, the housing authority paid $764,000 while the city abated the remainder of a $2.6 million bill, the report says.

The report catalogues many discrepancies between public city data on delinquent water bills and the figures reported in the internal Department of Public Works system. The lone public works staffer tasked with overseeing master water billing accounts told the inspector general’s office that, while the department has encountered interruptions to its billing service in recent years due to the pandemic and the 2019 ransomware attack on City Hall, the housing authority’s bill has ballooned due to its record of making only partial payments.

In her office’s report, Inspector General Isabel Cumming recommended that the public works department and housing authority consult with city attorneys to settle the outstanding balance and formulate plans for managing delinquent bills in the future. The report also notes that that the public works department is in the process of forming a debt collection team to begin resolving other delinquent account problems.

Public Works Interim Director Richard Luna said in a letter responding to the findings that the housing authority met with public works attorneys on Monday, a day before the report’s release, to discuss a potential settlement agreement over the outstanding water bills. Luna also notes that the agency had scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to begin investigating discrepancies between the delinquent bills listed in its internal system versus public, Department of Finance numbers. The department is also beginning an audit of all housing authority properties in its water billing system, scheduled for completion in December.