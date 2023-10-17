Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has levied a $1.75 million fine against South Baltimore’s medical waste incinerator following an investigation that found the facility’s former operator routinely violated state environmental law by knowingly disposing of partially burned and improperly treated bio-hazardous materials.

Brown, alongside Mayor Brandon Scott, state environmental officials and federal investigators, were scheduled to announce the fines and guilty pleas in a years-long criminal case against Curtis Bay Energy outside the company’s Hawkins Point plant in South Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

In an agreement struck in May of this year, officials with Curtis Bay Energy pled guilty to 40 counts of violating Maryland environmental regulations, including failures to properly treat and dispose of the bio-hazardous waste it handled, failures to adequately staff its South Baltimore plant and failures to prevent leakage of waste during transport to a Virginia landfill.

The $1.75 million fine, which Brown called one of the largest in an environmental criminal case in the history of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, includes a $1 million penalty in addition to $750,000 payment into an environmental fund for local sustainability projects, to be managed by the Chesapeake Bay Trust.

In addition to the criminal penalty against Curtis Bay Energy, the attorney general’s office reached a plea agreement with the company’s former director of operations, Kenneth T. Jackson, who investigators say knowingly proceeded with waste disposal violations and at times directed that employees commit them.

The attorney general’s investigation began in 2019, under the tenure of former Attorney General Brian Frosh, and Curtis Bay Energy had no known violations of its medical waste permits since March of 2020, after it learned of the state probe.

One of the largest medical waste incinerators in the country, Curtis Bay Energy disposes of waste — typically “red bag,” bio-hazardous materials that carry risks for disease transmission — from public and private sources in multiple states and Canada. In early 2021 the company came under new ownership, when the California-based Aurora Capital Partners acquired it from Summer Street Capital Partners, a New York-based hedge fund, the Maryland Daily Record reported at the time. The company currently operates under the name Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services.

Because medical incinerators handle bio-hazardous and potentially infectious materials, state environmental regulations require that they burn all processed waste down to a fine ash before transporting it to a standard landfill.

But when state investigators began looking into Curtis Bay Energy four years ago, they found that operators of the South Baltimore plant were regularly loading partially burned bio-hazardous materials into trucks and transporting for disposal to the King George Landfill in Virginia.

Employees at Curtis Bay Energy were aware of the issues and reported them to management, the state investigation found, and in at least some instances plant managers instructed staff to overload incinerators in order to process waste faster. Log books filed by plant employees documented unburned or partially burned waste — referring to the material as “raw,” “bad,” and “uncooked” — on 83 different dates.

Images taken during the attorney general's investigation show mounds of "uncooked" or partially burned medical waste processed by Curtis Bay Energy. (Maryland Attorney General's Office)

In two instances described in court records, state investigators tailed trucks transporting medical waste from Curtis Bay Energy to the Virginia landfill, and reported the trucks leaked fluid for the entire drive and “covered the agents’ cars and windshields with an unknown substance.”

Investigators also arranged with King George landfill to observe waste dropped off by Curtis Bay Energy and found unburned plastics, paper and “biological material,” according to court records. At several points in early 2020, loads of partially burned waste were rejected by the Virginia landfill because of the recognizable medical parts mixed in with the ash.

In addition to counts of improperly disposing medical waste, the state also found that Curtis Bay Energy, at the direction of Jackson, was discharging wastewater from a condenser unit onto an adjacent property, an effort to divert the fluid from stormwater drains down the road where it had been flowing.

The investigation recounts that during a visit to the facility in 2019, state agents were delayed while Curtis Bay Energy employees removed the unpermitted hose — which ran through the woods and out a fence to discharge on the adjacent land — and concealed it until after officials left.

When investigators confronted Jackson about the discharge line early the next year, the operator at first denied any knowledge, before eventually confessing to the conduct and agreeing to stop discharging onto the neighboring property.

State investigators found that Curtis Bay Energy was discharging wastewater onto an adjacent property via an unpermitted hose that ran through the woods to the property fence line. (Maryland Attorney General's Office)

The Curtis Bay Energy plant has been operating in South Baltimore since 1991.