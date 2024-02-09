Former Gov. Larry Hogan is a last-minute addition to the race for the open U.S. Senate seat in Maryland, launching his campaign hours before the filing deadline.

Hogan, a Republican, has previously shot down the idea of running for the Senate, saying he didn’t want to be mired in the gridlock of Capitol Hill. Instead, he’s had an off-and-on flirtation with running for president on a third-party effort.

“I am running for the United States Senate — not to serve one party — but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics,” Hogan posted on social media. “It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work.”

In a launch video, Hogan spoke about the need for lawmakers to work together to make progress, rather than engaging in the “performative arts” style of politics.

He claimed that during his tenure as Maryland’s governor from 2015 through 2023, he worked in a bipartisan manner — an assertion that’s likely to be questioned by Democrats who often were at odds with the governor.

“For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state,” Hogan said in the video.

Hogan invoked his late father, Larry Hogan Sr., who was the first Republican member of Congress to support impeachment of President Richard Nixon.

“Today, Washington is completely broken because that kind of leadership, that kind of willingness to put country over party has become far too rare,” Hogan said in the video, standing in front of a bank of windows in a dress shirt and sport coat, sans tie.

Hogan’s surprise run for the Senate represents a change of course for a man who repeatedly said he had no interest in being in the Senate.

Last year, for example, he told NewsNation: “You’re one of 100 people arguing all day, not a lot gets done in the Senate, and most former governors that I know that go into the Senate aren’t really thrilled with the job.”

In the year since his second term ended, Hogan has moved to a mansion in Davidsonville, run his eponymous real-estate company, been a regular presence on national TV interviews and visited universities to talk about politics.

He weighed in on political issues through his advocacy group, An America United, and until December was a leader of No Labels, a centrist organization considering putting together a presidential ticket for 2024.

The Senate seat that Hogan is now running for is open due to the looming political retirement of longtime U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat. The Democratic primary immediately drew big names, including U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after pulling down a cloth to reveal his portrait during the the hanging of his official portrait in the Governor's Reception Room, in Annapolis, Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

No Republicans with significant experience, funds or campaign apparatus got into the race, leading political prognosticators to label it a safe seat for Democrats. With Hogan’s entry into the race, Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia moved the race from the “safe Democratic” category into the “likely Democratic” category — a subtle but important acknowledgement of Hogan’s popularity in Maryland and his campaigning and fundraising prowess.

But Maryland has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1980, when Charles “Mac” Mathias won a third term. The closest Senate race in recent history was Cardin’s 10 percentage point victory over former GOP Lt. Gov. Michael Steele in 2006.

Maryland’s electorate is 54% Democrats, 24% Republicans and 22% unaffiliated or belonging to third parties. Hogan successfully put together a coalition of Republicans, independents and crossover Democrats to win statewide twice, despite the Democratic voter registration edge.

Trone quickly issued a statement: “Larry Hogan’s candidacy is nothing but a desperate attempt to return Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump to power and give them the deciding vote to ban abortion nationwide, suppress votes across the country, and give massive tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans.”

Trone’s statement criticized some of Hogan’s policies as governor and asserted: “He talks about putting politics aside but spent his entire tenure as governor waging partisan attacks through bad policy.”

Meanwhile, Alsobrooks’ campaign blasted out a fundraising text message to supporters, calling Hogan’s entrance into the race “a five alarm fire.”

“We can’t let an anti-choice Republican flip this seat if we want Democrats to keep the Senate!” the text message read.

Seven other Republicans have file for the race: Moe H. Barakat, Chris Chaffee, Robin Ficker, Lorie R. Friend, John A. Myrick, Laban Y. Seyoum and John Teichert.

Hogan’s candidacy was first reported Friday morning by Politco.

This breaking news story will be updated.