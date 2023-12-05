President Joe Biden’s nomination of Rear Adm. Yvette M. Davids has been in limbo as the Alabama Republican has blocked military promotions over a Pentagon abortion policy

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville announced Tuesday that he’s ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for the first woman to lead the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Tuberville’s monthslong blockade of military promotions stemmed from a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

Courtesy: U.S. Naval Academy

Among the nearly 400 military nominations in limbo because of Tuberville’s blanket hold was Rear Adm. Yvette M. Davids, nominated by President Joe Biden for promotion to vice admiral and assignment as the first woman superintendent of the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

It would be a career-capping post for Davids, a 1989 academy graduate who was the first Hispanic woman to command a Navy warship, served as commander of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and was chief of staff of the U.S. Southern Command. She currently is on temporary assignment as acting commander of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet in San Diego.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Pentagon named Rear Adm. Frederick W. Kacher as interim superintendent over the summer. His promotion and assignment as commander of the 7th Fleet also was on hold. The 7th Fleet operates in the Indo-Pacific region, where conflict with China is a growing concern.

In announcing his decision, Tuberville said he would continue to block the promotion of 11 four-star officers.

That includes Air Force Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh’s confirmation as commander of the U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. The NSA is Maryland’s largest single government employer, with dozens of private contractors located around the massive military campus to provide support services.

Tuberville’s stance on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

A retired college football coach, Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to new Pentagon rules that allow travel reimbursement when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care. Biden’s administration instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Critics said that Tuberville’s ire was misplaced and that he was blocking the promotions of people who had nothing to do with the policy he opposed.

“Why are we punishing American heroes who have nothing to with the dispute?” asked Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican. “Remember, we are against the Biden abortion travel policy, but why are we punishing people who have nothing to do with the dispute and, if they get confirmed, can’t fix it? No one has had an answer for that question because there is no answer.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin said on Twitter on Tuesday, “I’m grateful that this nightmare is ending for hundreds of our nonpartisan military officers, including the next @NavalAcademy Superintendent Yvette Davids, but this supreme waste of time also threatened our national security.” He added, “I implore my colleague to release ALL holds.”

Banner columnist Rick Hutzell contributed to this story.