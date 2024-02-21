Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s bid for Congress got a boost Wednesday from two key endorsements.

Retiring Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, who Olszewski is hoping to replace, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, who previously served as the House majority leader, traveled to Towson for an appearance announcing their support.

Hoyer and Ruppersberger both said they’ve known Olszewski for decades, and that he was the right candidate to send to Congress.

“He’ll be an extraordinary member of this delegation,” Hoyer said. “Johnny O is someone that all Americans and all Marylanders and all 2nd District residents can trust. America needs Johnny Olszewski in the Congress of the United States.”

Ruppersberger said his decision to retire took a long time to make.

“The factor that really made my decision easy in the end, and it was not easy until the end, is that Johnny O was waiting. That Johnny was there,” Ruppersberger said.

Olsezewski announced his run for Congress on Jan. 30, shortly after Ruppersberger announced his retirement. If Olszewski is elected to Congress, he could set off a political shuffle in the county.

Olszewski is one of six Democrats running to represent the district that includes most of Baltimore and Carroll counties and a small portion of Baltimore City. Three Republicans are seeking the seat.

Olszewski said he was overwhelmed by the support he’s received including the “75-plus” endorsements from Maryland leaders and “hundreds” of grassroots donations.

“I’m a firm believer that Congress can benefit from more executives, people who have managed multibillion-dollar budgets, and people who understand how federal policy from housing to homelessness affects us on the ground level,” Olszewski said.

Olszewski he would work to “defend our democracy,” protect abortion rights and find “consensus and compromise, without compromising our values.”

His campaign for Congress celebrated raising $400,000 within days of announcing. He’s gathered endorsements from dozens of Maryland elected officials, including state Senate President Bill Ferguson, Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

This story will be updated.