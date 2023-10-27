With Congressman Sarbanes retiring, who might run for the seat?

As soon as U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes announced on Thursday afternoon that he won’t run for reelection, cellphones in the political world lit up with texts and calls: Who might run for his seat?

Sarbanes is a Democrat serving his ninth term representing the state’s 3rd Congressional District. In its current form, it encompasses all of Howard County, a small bit of Carroll County and a large swath of northern and central Anne Arundel County. That area is full of talented politicians who might now be reconsidering their future plans in light of Sarbanes’ surprise announcement.

We’ve heard from strategists and staffers, prognosticators and pundits — some emissaries for potential candidates themselves.

Here’s a list of potential contenders.

Democrats

State Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, a Columbia Democrat (Official website)

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary: The lawyer and lawmaker was the first to say that she’s planning to run. “I am confident that I will be in the race,” she said Friday. Born and and raised in Howard County, “I’m in the heart of the district in the heart of the state,” Atterbeary said.

If elected, she’d continue her focus on issues such as gun violence prevention and policies that support women and families. She also was one of the chief authors of the legislation that laid out Maryland’s new legal cannabis industry. “I’ve been a fighter in Annapolis for causes I’ve championed and I would absolutely bring that same passion and drive to Washington,” she said.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, second from right, is in his second term. (Meredith Cohn/The Baltimore Banner)

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball: Ball is in his second term as county executive and before that served multiple terms on the county council, so he’s got a track record in the heart of the district. Ball holds a doctorate degree in education and is a certified mediator — a skill that could come in handy in a fractured Congress.

Ball, in a statement, said he is giving the race “serious consideration” and plans to make a decision by Thanksgiving. “My highest priority is to serve our community in meaningful ways that uplift current and future generations,” he said.

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth represents an Anne Arundel County district that includes Annapolis. (Courtesy of the Maryland General Assembly)

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth: The state senator from Annapolis is seen as a hard worker in the legislature, digging deep into issues and trying to forge consensus even on tricky issues like how best to manage the Chesapeake Bay’s fragile oyster population. She also chairs a key subcommittee that reviews the budgets for state agencies related to public safety, transportation and the environment.

Elfreth said a lot of people have reached out to her about a potential run. “Twenty-four hours ago, I was really focused on my legislative agenda for January,” she said Friday, mentioning efforts to protect the Chesapeake Bay and promote affordable child care. “I’m definitely going to take the weekend and determine where I can have the best impact on these issues.”

Dawn Gile was the first Democrat to win the state Senate seat from District 33 in 50 years. The district includes Crofton, Crownsville and Cape St. Clair in Anne Arundel County. (Rick Hutzell/The Baltimore Banner)

State Sen. Dawn Gile: Gile won election to the state Senate in one of Anne Arundel’s purple districts in 2022 based in part on her strong support of abortion rights. When lawmakers passed legislation that will let voters decide in 2024 whether to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, Gile was given the important task of defending the Democratic legislation against Republican opponents — despite being a first-year lawmaker. She’s also a lawyer and military spouse who has advocated for military families.

Gile said she’ll give the race thoughtful consideration. “I also acknowledge the presence of many other dedicated public servants interested in running, and I hold those individuals in high regard,” she said.

Del. Dana Jones, a Democrat, represents an Anne Arundel County district that includes Annapolis. (Courtesy of the Maryland General Assembly)

Del. Dana Jones: Jones was appointed to the House of Delegates in 2020 to fill a vacancy for an Annapolis-area district, and won a full term in 2022. But her experience in politics stretches before that, working to elect candidates for Emily’s List and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She’s also been a political strategist and was an aide to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin when he was in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jones said she’s been humbled by people encouraging her to run, and said she’ll weigh her options about where she can make the best impact.

Sen. Clarence Lam, an Anne Arundel and Howard County Democrat, listens to floor debate at the Maryland State House in March. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

State Sen. Clarence Lam: Lam, who is based in Howard County, saw his district significantly reconfigured in the last round of map-making, losing territory in Baltimore County but gaining a chunk of Anne Arundel — which means his new district overlaps nicely with the 3rd Congressional District. He’s a doctor who also holds a degree in public health, and emerged as an important voice during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, sharply questioning state health officials about their actions.

Lam declined to comment beyond praising Sarbanes for his years of service to Maryland.

Republicans

Yuripzy Morgan was the Republican nominee in the 3rd Congressional District in 2022. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Yuripzy Morgan: The lawyer and former radio talk show host earned 40% of the vote against Sarbanes in 2022 and said she’s “definitely considering” whether to run again in 2024 and will mull it over with her family. She said she appreciates that Sarbanes recognizes that politics should not be “a lifelong career.” “I really wish him well. It’s a great example for him to set,” she said.

Not in the running

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman: A past community organizer who also runs a horse farm in Anne Arundel County, the Democrat surprised many when he won his first term as county executive in 2018. Now in his second term, he’s focused on issues including framing gun violence as a public health issue, protecting the environment and supporting affordable housing. But he said in a statement to The Banner: “I want to make clear, in no uncertain terms, that I have a job to finish serving Anne Arundel County as its County Executive.” His second term will be up in 2026.