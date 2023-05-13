Banner political notes: First couple on TV; no more masks at City Hall; Biden taps Moore; Maryland goes Forward?

Both Gov. Wes Moore and his wife, Dawn Flythe Moore, have done plenty of TV appearances, but never on a show like this.

The Moores will be featured on the premiere episode of a dating competition show on TV One called “The One” on May 18. No, they’re not looking for new partners.

Based on a teaser from TV One, it appears the Moores will be featured as a couple who successfully found their match. A two-minute video clip shows the Moores on a couch in the governor’s mansion, holding hands and giving advice about finding a lifetime partner.

Lovers, unite! ❤️ Maryland's first Black governor, @GovWesMoore, and his wife, @DawnFlytheMoore, share their advice on finding #TheOne 📷 We're only TWO WEEKS AWAY from the premiere of #TheOneatTVOne on Thursday, May 18th at 9p/8c! 📷https://t.co/Xc0XVdXlFk pic.twitter.com/hORO5XonMO — TV One (@tvonetv) May 4, 2023

Dawn Moore suggests: “Find someone who has the same values that you have. I think that’s so important because marriage is for a lifetime and if you don’t understand that going in, it’ll be a very difficult road.”

The governor, meanwhile, says that the decision of who “the one” is really rests with the individual, not anyone else giving advice, however well meaning.

The Moores have been married since 2007, and their wedding was written up in The New York Times.

“The One” features hosts/matchmakers Kirk and Tammy Franklin and airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on TV One starting May 18.

Comptroller Bill Henry, Council President Nick Mosby, Mayor Brandon Scott and former City Solicitor Jim Shea participate in a Board of Estimates meeting last year, when the mask mandate was still in effect for public meetings. Mosby is mid-speech in this photograph. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Mayor Scott lifts last remnant of City Hall’s mask mandate

More than three years after the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott lifted the last remnant of a mask mandate first enacted in 2020.

Public gatherings such as Board of Estimates meetings and City Council hearings required all attendees to wear a mask, though employees and visitors have long been able to go without a mask in City Hall in offices and private meetings.

“With this announcement, we take one more step towards returning City business to a state of normalcy after a long and difficult chapter in our history,” the Democrat said in a statement.

Biden taps Moore

President Joe Biden has tapped Moore as one of 50 members of a national advisory board for his reelection campaign.

Moore is among 50 “leading voices in the Democratic party” who will help Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver their campaign message to voters.

Advisory board members are expected to do media appearances, help with fundraising, engage voters in battleground states and “leverage their networks and platforms” to amplify the campaign.

Moore isn’t the only one with Maryland ties involved in the advisory board: U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a Baltimore native, will chair the advisory board.

Forward Party ramps up in Maryland

Andrew Yang’s centrist Forward Party is launching an effort to become recognized as a political party in Maryland.

The Forward Party plans to run candidates dubbed “Forwardists” in state and local elections in 2024 and also endorse candidates from other parties “who demonstrate a commitment to election reform, innovative solutions and civil discourse,” according to a statement from the party.

Maryland state law requires a new political party to submit a petition with signatures from at least 10,000 eligible registered voters.

Maryland is among a dozen states receiving support from the national Forward Party to establish ballot status.

The Forward Party was founded by Yang, who ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for president in 2020 and New York City mayor in 2021.

Maryland’s currently recognized political parties are the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties.

The Green Party recently lost its status after poor election results in 2022, and announced plans to regain recognition through a petition effort.