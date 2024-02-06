The Maryland Department of Human Services will fully reimburse stolen food assistance, reversing course on a policy that limited how much, and how often, theft victims could be refunded.

The policy change was announced Tuesday in an internal policy memo to department staff, effectively ending many of the restrictions on how stolen food assistance can be replaced.

This update comes after a Baltimore Banner investigation revealed DHS was shortchanging welfare theft victims for months, violating state law.

DHS could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As welfare benefits theft swept the nation, Maryland was hit particularly hard. Welfare theft in the state skyrocketed from $90,000 in 2021 to over $18.3 million in 2023.

The effects were devastating for poor people in Maryland. When someone gets their credit card stolen, they usually get refunded immediately. But when welfare recipients had their benefits stolen, there were few structures in place to reimburse them. People went hungry, their bills unpaid.

Federal and state lawmakers each passed legislation in 2023 to replace stolen benefits. Congress set a two-month maximum and deadlines for replacements using federal funds. The Maryland law did away with those restrictions in favor of full reimbursement, using a combination of state and federal funds to replace stolen food and cash assistance.

Earlier policy memos from DHS interpreted the state law to apply only to a retroactive reimbursement period stipulated in the law from Jan. 1, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2022. The agency told its local department heads that all further thefts were subject to federal reimbursement guidelines, including its deadlines and reimbursement caps.

Local advocates and lawmakers disagreed with this interpretation, telling The Banner that the new state law was meant to replace benefits in perpetuity, not just for the retroactive period.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This story will be updated.