Maryland lawmakers descended on the capital city of Annapolis Wednesday, ready to tackle the state’s most pressing issues for the next 90 days.

The opening day of the General Assembly session is a day of ceremony and optimism, with lawmakers greeting each other after months spent back in their districts and at their day jobs. Lobbyists and advocates began to press lawmakers on behalf of their clients and bills. Demonstrations were planned on Lawyers Mall to raise awareness of climate change and to support Palestinians.

As is custom, the day opened with the General Assembly’s presiding officers and Gov. Wes Moore outlining key issues for a coffee-sipping audience at the annual “Eye on Annapolis” summit.

Moore said he has four goals for the session: Making the state safer, more affordable, more competitive and ensuring Maryland continues to be a state that serves.

“We are not losing. It’s going to be a successful session,” Moore said at the event, sponsored by The Daily Record newspaper.

Gov. Wes Moore gestures to two photos of apartments in Baltimore that belonged to Pava LaPere and now hang in his office in the State House in Annapolis, Md. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. LaPere’s family gave the photos to Gov. Moore after her death in September 2023. (Kylie Cooper / The Baltimore Banner)

The Democratic governor and lawmakers from both parties face significant challenges, chief among them a tight budget picture with coronavirus relief funds drying up and revenues not growing fast enough to cover future expenses.

“It’s not political, it’s math,” Moore said.

The state is going into the next budget year with a projected shortfall, one that would grow in future years if left unaddressed. The state is legally required, however, to pass a balanced budget each year. Moore said the state would be disciplined. He proposes his budget next week.

Chief among the reasons for the growing shortfall: an ambitious education plan, known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, that will increase spending by billions over a decade.

Moore said the plan needs to be implemented “sustainably.”

“I believe in the premise and promise of the Blueprint,” he said.

Moore’s administration has proposed deep cuts to the state’s long-term transportation construction budget, because there’s not enough money coming in from the gas tax and other sources to cover the planned projects. Moore said he hoped to arrive at a solution to avoid some of the transportation cuts.

Moore said his bar on new taxes is “very, very high.”

Lawmakers expect to focus on the budget as well.

Senate President Bill Ferguson told reporters that there needs to be an evaluation of which state programs produce the best results.

“We have to watch every penny and we have to prioritize, and if something’s not working, we’ve got to cut it and reallocate those funds towards higher priority items,” said Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson gives a briefing at the Miller Senate Office in Annapolis on January 10, 2024. The 90-day General Assembly session convenes at noon Wednesday and will adjourn on Monday, April 8. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Lawmakers also will consider how best to address crime and violence involving young people, combating climate change, improving access to affordable housing, reviving the thoroughbred horse racing industry and many more issues among the 2,000-plus bills that will be introduced.

House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, is adding a personal mission to the list: A “decency agenda,” that she says will address divisiveness in society.

Jones and Ferguson are scheduled to gavel the General Assembly session to order at noon on Wednesday, and lawmakers will work until midnight on April 9.

This article will be updated.