Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and state lawmakers promoted a series of proposals on Wednesday that they say will make live easier for members of the military and their families.

Moore, an Army veteran, pledged that 2024 will be “Maryland’s year for military families” and spoke at a lectern with a sign promoting that slogan.

Moore said that when he was deployed to Afghanistan from 2005 to 2006, he thought the soldiers had it hard. But they had each other for support. The families back at home didn’t always have that same support.

“Our military families are sacrificing just as much as our people in uniform,” he said.

The Democratic governor plans to sponsor two bills related to military service members and their families:

The state Department of Veterans Affairs will sponsor two more bills:

The governor also announced that he will back initiatives from state lawmakers:

Moore’s team has indicated he plans to introduce about dozen bills when lawmakers convene their next General Assembly session in January. The Families Serve Act and Time to Serve Act are the first of his proposals that he has unveiled.

Last year, Moore was successful in passing bills that expanded a tax credit for military retirement income and established a small subsidy to help Maryland National Guard members to pay for health insurance.

The session begins on Jan. 10.

Pamela Wood

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

Pamela Wood

Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government. She previously reported for The Baltimore Sun, The Capital and other Maryland newspapers. A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, she lives in northern Anne Arundel County. 

