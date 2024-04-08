The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The Caucus of African American Leaders unanimously voted to ask that two bridges in the state, including the Francis Scott Key Bridge, be renamed. The consortium of Civil Rights groups includes the NAACP, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and others.

The groupsaid they voted to change the name of the Key Bridge because it honors a man who enslaved African Americans and wrote lyrics that scholars have found “demeaned Black people.”

The caucus is now calling on Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly to rename the bridge after the late Congressman Parren J. Mitchell, the first African American from Maryland elected to the United States House of Representatives.

The caucus is also asking that the Senator Frederick Malkus Memorial Bridge, a beam bridge over the Choptank River in Dorchester County, be renamed for the late Gloria Richardson, a Civil Rights pioneer and leader in Maryland. The late Governor Harry R. Hughes opposed naming the bridge after Malkus, who was resistant to desegregation in the 1960s and 1970s, according to the group.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In addition, the group has also called on Moore to create a memorial to those who died when the Key Bridge collapsed.

Francis Scott Key remains a polarizing figure.

Best known for writing the text of the American national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner,” his legacy has also been clouded by accusations of racism.

As a lawyer, Key helped Black Marylanders sue for their freedom prior to emancipation, but he later abhorred the thought of free Black citizens in America so much that he fought to send them to Liberia.

In later years, Key regretted that he had helped Black Marylanders sue for their freedom, saying it had “produced for them nothing but evil,” and claimed he could not “remember more than two instances, out of this large number, in which it did not appear that the freedom I so earnestly sought for them was their ruin.” He called Black Americans “a distinct and inferior race of people, which all experience proves to be the greatest evil that afflicts a community.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The caucus plans to formally give Moore their request this week, but will further discuss the issue during their quarterly meeting with the governor. That will occur some time after the legislative session is over, according to Carl O. Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders.

“There will be some opposition to this, which we can anticipate. That goes without saying,” he said.

Moore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baltimore Banner reporters Penelope Blackwell and Rona Kobell contributed to this story.