The last bills have been considered, the last amendments have been offered and the final votes have been taken. Here’s what Maryland lawmakers did — and did not — do during their 90-day General Assembly session this year.

These are among more than 1,000 measures that will be sent to Gov. Wes Moore’s office over the next few weeks for his consideration. He’ll start signing bills on Tuesday, and has until May 28 to sign, veto or allow the bills to go into effect without his signature.

Budget

The state has a fresh $63 billion budget for the government budget year that starts on July 1. Gov. Wes Moore proposed a budget with no major tax or fee increases, but lawmakers tacked some on, including increased car registration fees and a hike in cigarette and nicotine taxes. The extra money will, among other things, make sure that transportation projects can continue and a public school improvement program has enough money for the next three school years.

Juvenile justice

Much debate over juvenile justice reforms resulted in lawmakers approving expanded juvenile justice jurisdiction to include more charges for 10- to 12-year-olds, more flexibility for judges to lengthen probation when youths miss therapy appointments and added review for state’s attorneys when children don’t complete rehabilitative programs.

The bill created a commission with wide-ranging responsibilities, including broad oversight of the juvenile legal system and tracking of children’s outcomes.

Book bans

The Freedom to Read Act aims to address attempts to ban books by setting standards for public and school libraries that books cannot be removed because of an author’s background. It also protects library workers from discipline if they’re following the new standards.

Correctional ombudsman

Lawmakers approved creating a state Office of the Correctional Ombudsman to investigate issues in jails and prisons.

‘Good time’ credits for rapists

Convicted rapists would no longer be able to earn diminution credits, also known as “good time” credits, under a bill approved this year. The legislation was inspired by the killing of 26-year-old tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere in Baltimore last fall. The man charged with LaPere’s death is a convicted sex offender who had earned time off of his sentence for good behavior.

Separately, a bill from the governor was passed creating a program named for LaPere that helps fund startup tech companies.

Guns

Maryland banned machine gun conversation devices, sometimes called Glock switches. Violators could face misdemeanor charges of up to three years in prison and fines up to $5,000. If a switch is used in the commission of a felony, the guilty person could face from five to 20 years in prison.

The Maryland attorney general and legal counsel for each jurisdiction can file civil suits against firearms industry members, stripping the gun industry of nearly two decades of broad federal civil immunity. The bill follows the lead of eight other states.

Fish and fruit

The invasive northern snakehead fish will get the friendlier name of “Chesapeake Channa,” but Maryland will not be getting persimmon as the state fruit. The state fruit bill passed the Senate but never saw action in the House.

English language learners

Community college students taking English language learning classes will now get academic credit for them under the Credit for All Language Learning Act, or CALL Act.

Protecting children who are victims of crime

Both chambers passed a bill that would automatically redact the names of children who are victims of crime from public-facing court records.

Access to Care Act

Lawmakers passed legislation to allow immigrants who lack documentation to use the state’s health exchange to buy their own insurance plans. The federal government has to sign off on the change, and it could take a couple years before it’s in place.

PORT Act

Lawmakers worked with the governor on an emergency bill to provide financial aid to workers and businesses affected by disruptions at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore following the collapse of the Key Bridge.

Online consumer protection

Lawmakers adopted a set of data privacy rules for children that internet companies must follow, dubbed the Maryland Kids Code. Meanwhile, internet users of all ages will see greater limits on how companies can use data collected about them under the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act.

Entertainment ticket reform

Lawmakers approved additional consumer protections related to ticket sales for concerts and events, including banning the practices of speculative sales, which is when resellers post tickets for sale that they don’t actually have in their possession.

Pimlico Race Course

Lawmakers approved a bill necessary for the state to take ownership of Baltimore’s historic Pimlico Race Course from the Stronach Group, and to finance up to $400 million to renovate the track and open a training center at a yet-to-be-determined location.

Protecting judges

Maryland judges would be able to shield their personal information online to prevent hostile people from tracking them down, a measure approved in response to the fatal shooting of a judge in his driveway last year.

Protecting election workers

The General Assembly passed the governor’s proposal to enable authorities to prosecute people who threaten to harm election officials or their immediate family members, as threats are on the rise across the country.

Data centers

Lawmakers passed the governor’s bill to make data center development easier by reducing environmental procedures required by state regulators for backup generators needed for the centers, which house information technology infrastructure.

Gender-affirming treatment

Gender-affirming treatment in Maryland would be protected from criminal and civil actions brought by other states.

Energy sales

Lawmakers passed a bill setting restrictions on the companies that sell electricity plans, often door-to-door, which can end up being more expensive than standard service from BGE or other utilities. Supporters say this will protect consumers, but the energy companies argue it will cut down on energy competition.

Purple alert

Marylanders are familiar with Amber Alerts for missing children and Silver Alerts for missing seniors. Maryland will now get a Purple Alert for people with disabilities who are missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.