Maryland Supreme Court rules state job protection laws do not apply to sexual orientation

The state’s highest court has ruled against a gay Maryland man whose employer, Catholic Relief Services, refused to provide health benefits for his husband. In doing so, the court cast light on a loophole in state laws meant to protect employees against discrimination.

In a 4-3 ruling filed Monday, a divided Maryland Supreme Court determined that the state’s Fair Employment Practices Act and Equal Pay for Equal Work Act prohibit discrimination based on sex or gender identity, but do not explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation. The majority opinion was written by Justice Jonathan Biran.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Shirley Watts wrote that “discrimination based on sexual orientation necessarily is discrimination based in part on sex.”

The plaintiff, who is unnamed in the ruling, was hired in June, 2016, as a program data analyst, at which time he enrolled his husband in the international humanitarian agency’s benefits program. In November, he was informed the agency had made a mistake and that it did not provide spousal benefits to employees in same-sex relationships. CRS terminated his spouse’s benefits on Oct. 1, 2017, because it considered providing them contrary to its Catholic values.

In June 2020, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit against Catholic Relief Services in U.S. District Court of Maryland. The court ruled on Aug. 3, 2022, that CRS violated federal law by revoking health benefits for the plaintiff’s spouse.

On Aug. 15, CRS filed a motion for the federal court to reconsider the ruling with respect to Maryland’s specific state laws. So, on Feb. 21 of this year, the district court referred the matter to the Maryland Supreme Court, which heard arguments on June 2.

