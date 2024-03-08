Maryland officials plan to spend tens of millions of dollars for another extension of a troubled prison health provider.

The state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is proposing to spend nearly $125 million to continue having YesCare provide medical care to the 20,000 people in state-run jails and prisons through the end of the year. It comes after the state already extended the contract three months past the end of the prior contract on Dec. 31.

YesCare is a spinoff of the bankrupt company Corizon, which was awarded the medical care contract in 2018.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services will ask the state’s top spending board to approve the contract extension on Wednesday. The department had the item added to the state Board of Public Works agenda on Thursday, with the explanation given as: “Extend the contract to allow time to complete a new procurement.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Department officials did not immediately respond to questions from The Baltimore Banner on Friday.

The department also will ask the Board of Public Works to approve extending a contract for a company providing mental health services to people in state facilities, Centurion Group, for nearly $25 million. That extension also would be until the end of the calendar year.

Going forward, the state decided to combine medical care and mental health care under the same contract. One contract would be awarded for state prisons and another for the state-run pretrial jail complex in Baltimore City. But the process for awarding the contracts has been slow, dragging past the Dec. 31 expiration of the prior contracts.

YesCare has drawn scrutiny from U.S. senators such as Elizabeth Warren and other consumer watchdogs for its ties to a controversial bankruptcy case in Texas.

In that case, a coalition including civil rights organizations, formerly incarcerated people and government entities like the Arizona prison system have pushed the judge overseeing settlement talks to reject the proposed resolution and dismiss the bankruptcy, which they describe as a shell game designed to protect YesCare.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

That would potentially open up new liabilities for YesCare, which was created when Corizon Health relocated to Texas and split into two entities: saddling one, Tehum Care Services, with debts and liabilities, while giving YesCare its contracts. The case is still ongoing.

Corizon was facing hundreds of claims by people who are incarcerated for medical malpractice and neglect, and those cases are now in limbo because of the bankruptcy.

Sen. Mike McKay, a Republican from Western Maryland where there are multiple prisons, said he was disappointed to learn that YesCare is likely to be extended. He’s considering attending Wednesday’s meeting to express his concerns.

Chief among McKay’s concern is that YesCare has not paid local healthcare providers that it subcontracts to transport and treat patients with specialty healthcare needs.

“To move forward without having these things addressed doesn’t seem to be the proper manner for the state to do business,” McKay said.

He added: “I do not understand how this company has gotten a pass.”