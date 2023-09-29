The morning after the Orioles organization lit up Baltimore by clinching the AL East and splashing an announcement that the Birds are staying in town for the next 30 years, details emerged Friday that things may not be as solid as they seemed in the glow of the centerfield video screen.

Instead of a lease that will keep the team in Baltimore, the Orioles, Gov. Wes Moore’s administration and the Maryland Stadium Authority said Friday they have agreed to a non-binding “memorandum of understanding” — essentially an agreement on some issues and a promise to continue working toward a long-term lease.

The placeholder agreement includes the team staying in Baltimore for the next 30 years, allows the Orioles to seek private capital to fund development near Camden Yards, eliminates the rent the Orioles pay to use the ballpark and transfers stadium upkeep to the team, which is now a state responsibility.

Money the state saves on maintenance, up to $3.3 million a year, will be given back to the team as a “safety and repair” fund for the duration of the lease, according to those with knowledge of the agreement. Additionally, the memorandum of understanding includes a 99-year ground lease for areas around the ballpark that can be developed.

Television cameras caught Moore, a Democrat, and Orioles CEO and Chairman John Angelos celebrating the agreement’s announcement Thursday night in the box suite between the third and fourth innings of the Orioles’ 2-0 win over the Boston red Sox. Media reports and social media posts followed spreading the news and diehard Orioles fans everywhere breathed a sigh of relief.

But a deal is far from finished.

Senior Moore officials and others with knowledge of the specifics of the agreement said Friday they have more work to do before a lease will be signed. Although they still expect to meet the Dec. 31 deadline, an extension until all parties are satisfied is not off the table.

“We need to get this right rather than rush it,” said a senior Moore administration official.

The memorandum of understanding — a copy of which was not immediately available Friday — offers a framework of the lease, but there are many unknowns surrounding the final product that would keep the Orioles in Baltimore long-term.

Details on the oversight of private sector development are still being worked out, according to senior Moore officials and others with knowledge of the specifics of the agreement. One person with knowledge of the situation said the exact process of oversight said the Maryland Stadium Authority, Maryland Board of Public Works and the Orioles will all be involved.

“The process of doing development will be led by the Orioles,” one senior Moore administration official said. “The state will have a number of approvals and oversight checks on the process. In general, this will be a close partnership developing the vision, and the state being a partner as the Orioles do the on-the-ground work.”

The exact acreage around the ballpark set for development wasn’t immediately disclosed. It will include parking lots to the east of the B&O Warehouse, the Camden Station property on the northeast corner of the ballpark and an area north of Lee Street.

Details of what the development may include are still unknown, as well.

In an interview with The New York Times, Angelos included an elementary school as part of his vision. While the state and the Orioles have billed this as a “live, work, play” development. There is no affordable housing requirement within the memorandum of understanding, according to a Moore administration official.

“Ultimately, we do have a vision to bring — whether it’s educational workforce training, health clinic, we do have a vision to bring something or somethings to the property that would be to the benefit of the community,” another person with knowledge of the plans said. “That is a potential example, but it has not been discussed in specific details.”