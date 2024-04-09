Maryland Gov. Wes Moore heads to Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to work with lawmakers to approve funds for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The Democratic governor will meet with members of the state’s Congressional delegation to talk about the funding needed in response to the bridge collapse, according to his office.

Within hours of the bridge collapse on March 26, President Joe Biden pledged that the federal government would bear the full cost of clearing out the wreckage and eventually rebuilding the bridge, which carries the Baltimore Beltway over the Patapsco River. Biden reiterated that promise when he later visited the site.

The promise was a sigh of relief for Moore and state officials, who already are facing a tight state budget and a long list of transportation needs.

The funding will require approval from Congress, however, something that is not always a sure bet. The far-right House Freedom Caucus, for example, has said that the federal government shouldn’t pay out any money until the government seeks “maximum liability from the foreign shipping companies upfront” and officials exhaust existing federal funds.

The group has also said environmental and labor wage rules should be suspended for the reconstruction project.

Pamela Wood

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

