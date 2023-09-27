Maryland Democratic Party leader Yvette Lewis to step down

Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis is stepping down after leading the party for the last four years, a period that included reclaiming the governorship and expanding Democratic majorities in the legislature.

“We truly rebranded and rebuilt the party from one of its all-time lows to the powerhouse you saw in the 2022 election cycle,” Lewis wrote in a letter to supporters this week. “It is a bittersweet feeling to step away, but I do so with the knowledge that the Maryland Democratic Party is in fantastic shape and ready to continue electing Democrats across the state.”

This was Lewis’ second stint as party chair, having previously led the party from 2011 through 2015. Lewis was elected to her latest chairmanship in late 2019, replacing Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who resigned for what ended being an unsuccessful run for Congress.

At that time she was elected, Lewis stressed her ability to raise money for the party and promised to prioritize winning elections. In her farewell letter, Lewis said the state party raised $11.5 million during her tenure. “That has helped elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” she said.

Lewis’ last day will be Oct. 6 and she said she’ll announce her future plans soon. The party’s vice-chair, Everett Browning, will then become acting chair. The Democratic State Central Committee will have 60 days to hold an election for a new chairman.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, plans to make a recommendation to the central committee as to who he would like to lead the party.

Moore said in a statement that he’ll announce his pick “in the coming days.”

Moore praised Lewis for her “transformative” leadership.

“As the longest serving Chair of the Maryland Democrats, not only did she oversee successful gubernatorial, Presidential, and legislative elections in our state, but she has left the party more heavily resourced and organizationally sound, having raised over $11.5 million during her tenure,” Moore said in the statement.