Championing access to justice and advocating for the integrity of the judicial system play a fundamental role in upholding equality, maintaining the rule of law, and ensuring the protection of individual rights. Advocating for a fair and independent judiciary is an essential pillar of the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) - the voice of the Maryland legal community - and its partner organization, the Maryland Access to Justice Commission (A2JC). A robust judiciary is critical to protecting the rights and freedoms of individuals as it ensures the system remains impartial, interprets laws fairly, and safeguards residents from any unnecessary infringement on their rights. Rule of law, accountability and transparency, fair and impartial adjudication, and social justice, are vital elements for maintaining a just society, protecting individual rights, and upholding fair play.

For over 125 years, the Maryland State Bar Association has been a powerful advocate to ensure access to justice for Maryland residents and businesses and an ambassador for legal professionals. MSBA improves and modernizes Maryland laws, rules, and the legal system through the cultivation of key relationships while collaborating and sharing expertise with advocacy partners, and all branches of federal, state, and local government. The Maryland Access to Justice Commission, powered by the MSBA, exists to ensure the civil justice system, which deals with all non-criminal matters, like housing, consumer debt, divorce and custody, immigration and unemployment, and other benefits, is a system that is accessible, equitable, and fair for all Marylanders, not just those who can afford it. Priorities and recent successes include:

Enhanced judicial and attorney security to preserve the administration of justice, protect the legal profession, and allow public servants to work without fear;

Updating Maryland corporation code to better support and retain Maryland businesses, clients, and lawyers;

Securing millions of dollars in civil legal aid funding to provide free attorneys for Marylanders facing eviction, a beneficial, cost-effective access to justice solution;

Making Maryland a no-fault divorce state through new grounds of “irreconcilable differences,” thereby offering a simpler path to divorce and lowering the financial burden on families;

The Access to Justice Commission is actively working to solve the civil justice system crisis and is proud of its accomplishments over the last few years. Here are a few:

Increasing Civil Legal Aid Funding - A2JC has worked diligently to increase the funding for our whole civil legal aid community by over $80M over the last 3 years. This means more civil legal help for those trying to navigate complex civil legal issues independently.

Access to Counsel in Evictions - A2JC successfully advocated for only the second state-wide access to counsel in eviction law in the country. If you are facing an eviction in Maryland and fall below a certain income, you have the right to access an attorney.

Are you interested in taking an active role in shaping Maryland law and ensuring your voice is heard? Join the MSBA on February 13, 2024, as they amplify the voice of the legal profession at our annual MSBA Day in Annapolis. With its partner the Maryland A2JC, they continue a tradition of bringing together Maryland leaders, elected officials, and MSBA members to learn about and advocate for key priorities for the legal profession. Be a part of it! Learn more at msba.org/advocacy and register for MSBA Day 2024 here!