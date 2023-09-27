Cruise into a world of excitement during the fall boat shows

You may have stood along Baltimore Harbor or another vantage point on the Chesapeake and imagined yourself on a boat. Whether your daydream speeds you away on a sleek speedboat or sails you slowly into the sunset, it’s possible to make it happen. Keep the dream alive by attending the Annapolis Powerboat Show (October 5-8) and the Annapolis Sailboat Show (October 12-15) on the waterfront of Maryland’s capital city.

Lifelong boaters and curious new ones from the Mid-Atlantic and all over the world descend upon Annapolis for these two memorable shows for many reasons:

· To satisfy curiosity and learn more about the boating lifestyle, or maybe just have a drink and enjoy the festive atmosphere while strolling on the docks and looking at boats.

· To climb aboard new boats, imagine themselves steering them, traveling, swimming off the platform, fishing, sailing, waterskiing, wakeboarding, entertaining family and friends, sleeping onboard, or any combination of such on-water activities.

· To buy a new boat of any size, as small as a fishing boat or sailing dinghy that can be towed behind a car, or as large as an ocean-going yacht. Even paddlers will find boats, boards, and gear at the shows.

· To test ride a boat you are considering buying, explore new boating technology at a “demo dock,” or take an on-water powerboat training class.

· To try sailing in a First Sail workshop or learn about the cruising life at Cruisers University.

· To take a class about buying a sailboat and test sail two models with the Take the Wheel program.

· To attend seminars about cruising the Chesapeake Bay and beyond, weather forecasting, maintaining an engine, earning a captain’s license, docking, anchoring, navigating, and more important aspects of boating.

· To check out the latest electronics innovations and accessories to outfit boats of all sizes: navigation systems, fish-finders, hardware, canvas and sails, refrigeration, anchor systems, deck chairs and other nautical furniture, and life buoys and safety equipment.

· To learn about or plan a boating vacation on the Chesapeake, in the Caribbean, or at other beautiful destinations around the world.

· To ask boating experts questions! At both shows international experts in boating, boat manufacturing, safety, equipment, and all aspects of the boating life will be on hand and eager to talk to show goers about their knowledge.

· To try on jackets, heavy weather gear, sun hats, sunglasses, boat shoes, flip flops, and other boating and lifestyle apparel from top brands.

· To learn more about fishing at the FishTalk fishing spot.

· To meet YouTube sailing stars at the Cruisers Creating Content booth.

· To climb aboard the Pride of Baltimore II ship and meet her crew.

Captain Parker at the Sailboat Show (Annapolis Boat Shows)

No matter your skill level or reasons for attending, the Annapolis Boat Shows welcome you to attend and bring friends to see the top in-water boat shows in the world, right at City Dock Annapolis. Slip on some comfortable shoes, put on sunblock, and come join the fun. Bring a reusable water bottle, as you will find water refilling stations around the show.