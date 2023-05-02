Preakness 148 returns Saturday, May 20 featuring a live performance by Bruno Mars.

Preakness 148, one of Thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious events, returns to Pimlico Race Course featuring a weekend of world-class racing, entertainment and hospitality Friday-Saturday, May 19-20. Preakness 148 celebrations include Maryland’s best infield experience - Preakness LIVE - featuring fourteen-time GRAMMY Award-winner Bruno Mars, who will headline the festival immediately following the races on Saturday evening.

The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the coveted Triple Crown, returns on May 20 for its 148th running with the finest contenders in Thoroughbred horse racing competing for a total of $3.5 million in purse winnings as part of the two-day race program. Preakness weekend will kick off on Black-Eyed Susan Day on May 19 with a full day race card ending in the running of the 99th George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

This year Preakness LIVE will take over the Pimlico infield on Saturday to evolve the Infield Fest experience and usher in a new era for live music, entertainment, arts and culture on Preakness day. Celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and musician Bruno Mars – who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide – will return to the legendary Pimlico infield to bring his 24-karat magic back to Baltimore, 11-years after his first performance at the Preakness. Preakness LIVE will feature a full day of live music and entertainment beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 with performances by Grammy nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove and many more.

Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars will hit the Preakness Live stage on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. (John Esparza)

Preakness LIVE will also shine a spotlight on Baltimore’s vibrant art scene with the return of the infield art garden featuring unique works by local artists using shipping containers as a canvas.