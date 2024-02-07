In today’s digital age, children rely on technology for almost every aspect of their lives. With social media and passive consumption of digital content, it’s more critical than ever to encourage kids to channel their natural inclination to engage with technology into an avenue that is more creative, expressive, and active.

Learning to master music technology is one way children can fulfill their desire for digital mastery, while their parents can rest assured they are engaged in interactive learning, exercising their creative talents and building critical skills for the future.

You may not be aware of how universal electronic music is, but you’ve definitely heard it. Beyond the bass heavy beats found in nightclubs and music festivals, electronic music shapes modern culture by its presence in video games, film soundtracks, advertising and virtually every new song you ever hear!

Check out these 10 ways studying electronic music production fosters personal growth and sets children up for success.

By steering their digital lives toward more constructive and dynamic outlets like electronic music, we can empower the younger generation to harness the potential of technology for personal growth, cultivate valuable life skills and inspire a lifelong love for music, innovation, learning and creativity.

Stages Music Arts Electronic Music classes will unleash your child’s creativity by giving them the tools to craft their own original music in genres such as Hip Hop, Pop, House, EDM and more!

Kids ages 12-18 will learn to express themselves by creating their own original electronic music. They’ll have a blast while gaining hands-on experience in the latest music production technologies. No experience necessary!

Over the course of our 4-month program, our students learn to:

Watch your child transform into a confident music producer in an environment that encourages exploration, innovation and technological mastery. You bring the passion, interest and excitement. We’ll handle the rest!

Space is limited so enroll today and ignite your child’s future as a master of musical technology!

Or click here to LEARN MORE on our website.

*Disclaimer: This content was paid for by an advertiser. The Baltimore Banner's newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. To find out more, please contact advertising@thebaltimorebanner.com.