In today’s digital age, children rely on technology for almost every aspect of their lives. With social media and passive consumption of digital content, it’s more critical than ever to encourage kids to channel their natural inclination to engage with technology into an avenue that is more creative, expressive, and active.

Learning to master music technology is one way children can fulfill their desire for digital mastery, while their parents can rest assured they are engaged in interactive learning, exercising their creative talents and building critical skills for the future.

You may not be aware of how universal electronic music is, but you’ve definitely heard it. Beyond the bass heavy beats found in nightclubs and music festivals, electronic music shapes modern culture by its presence in video games, film soundtracks, advertising and virtually every new song you ever hear!

Check out these 10 ways studying electronic music production fosters personal growth and sets children up for success.

Accessibility Unlike traditional musical instruments that may require years of practice to develop proficiency, electronic music allows anyone to get started creating music instantly, making it inclusive and welcoming to all.

Creativity Electronic music provides a boundless canvas for creativity. Through the manipulation of sounds, children experiment with rhythm, tone and genre - fostering a sense of exploration and imagination, encouraging them to think outside the box and push the boundaries of conventional music.

Critical Skill Building Studying electronic music involves honing critical skills (such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and pattern recognition) that contribute to cognitive development and analytical thinking and are transferable to every aspect of life.

Innovation Learning to use digital audio workstations (DAWs), synthesizers, and other tools exposes your child to cutting-edge technology, enhancing their technical proficiency and preparing them for a technological future.

Fun Making electronic music is undeniably fun! The interactive nature of electronic music production allows your child to enjoy the process of creating, which cultivates a lifelong passion for self-expression and growth and builds self-confidence.

Self-Expression Through the creation of original compositions, your child can express their emotions, thoughts, and ideas in a personalized and meaningful way, fostering a strong sense of identity and confidence.

Emotional Awareness Music has a unique power to evoke emotion, and creating electronic music teaches your child to understand and communicate emotional nuance. Through the selection of sounds, melodies, and arrangements, kids develop a heightened emotional awareness, enhancing their ability to express emotions and empathize with others.

Decision-Making Skills Electronic music production involves a series of decisions – from choosing sounds to arranging compositions, evaluating options, committing to choices, and understanding the impact of their decisions on the whole.

Collaboration Learning to collaborate with other musicians via small groups fosters teamwork, communication, and the ability to share ideas - social skills that are critical in every aspect of life.

Inspiration Studying electronic music allows your child to draw inspiration from their musical heroes. Whether it's emulating the sounds of favorite artists or discovering new career paths within the music industry, electronic music opens doors to a world of possibilities. It can spark a passion that motivates your child to explore career avenues they may not have considered.

By steering their digital lives toward more constructive and dynamic outlets like electronic music, we can empower the younger generation to harness the potential of technology for personal growth, cultivate valuable life skills and inspire a lifelong love for music, innovation, learning and creativity.

Stages Music Arts Electronic Music classes will unleash your child’s creativity by giving them the tools to craft their own original music in genres such as Hip Hop, Pop, House, EDM and more!

Kids ages 12-18 will learn to express themselves by creating their own original electronic music. They’ll have a blast while gaining hands-on experience in the latest music production technologies. No experience necessary!

Over the course of our 4-month program, our students learn to:

Create their own music without any prior experience

Learn essential techniques for creating drums, chords, bass, melodies, sound design, and mixing.

Use the digital audio workstation (DAW) Ableton Live

Watch your child transform into a confident music producer in an environment that encourages exploration, innovation and technological mastery. You bring the passion, interest and excitement. We’ll handle the rest!

Space is limited so enroll today and ignite your child’s future as a master of musical technology!

Or click here to LEARN MORE on our website.