The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

The makers of Christmas Village in Baltimore return to Charm City with the second annual spring pop-up event along the Inner Harbor. Wine Village in Baltimore sails into West Shore Park from May 9 to May 27, 2024, debuting in time for Mother’s Day Weekend and running through Memorial Day Weekend. Free Admission with pay-as-you-go for food and drinks.

Spring is in full bloom, and there’s nothing better than raising a glass to celebrate the return of Wine Village in Baltimore to the Inner Harbor. After a successful debut in 2023, Wine Village is back with more wine-filled fun, delectable delights and unforgettable experiences for locals and visitors alike.

For 19 days and 19 nights, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere as you sip and savor your way through an exquisite selection of local and international wines. Whether you’re a seasoned oenophile or just beginning to explore the world of wine, Wine Village offers something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the highlights at Wine Village in Baltimore is its diverse lineup of food, drinks, arts and crafts vendors, showcasing the best of Maryland’s talents and small businesses. From freshly roasted Corn on the Cob, German Bratwurst and Bacon on a Stick to Frankfurter Fusion Corndogs, there’s no shortage of delicious bites to pair with your favorite wines, beer, lemonades and more adult as well as kid-friendly drinks.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Throughout the 19-day event, Wine Village will play host to a variety of entertainment options to keep you entertained. From live music performances to open air movie nights on Thursdays, there’s never a dull moment at Wine Village. Bring the whole family and enjoy fun-filled activities for all ages including cornhole, jenga, card games and much more.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with your Mom or Dad on Sunday, May 12th at Wine Village in Baltimore. Treat them to a glass of wine and discover the perfect gift from one of our 30 unique arts and crafts vendors. (Jill Fannon / Wine Village in Baltimore)

At the heart of the event is a wine garden and a food market where festival-goers can choose from an impressive selection of local and global wines. With four different wine booths offering a diverse selection of wines from Germany, Portugal, America, Argentina, and more, there’s something to please every palate. For those looking for a refreshing alternative, Wine Village also offers beer, wine slushies, cocktails and fresh lemonades to quench your thirst and an Ice Cream Corner to beat hot May days.

Whether you’re sipping wine by the water or enjoying the beauty of spring at the Inner Harbor, bring your loved ones to Wine Village and create lasting memories and forge new connections.

So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the magic of Wine Village in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. With 19 days of wine, food, and fun awaiting you, there’s no better way to celebrate the arrival of springtime in Charm City.

Check out the website for more information, discounted parking at the Inner Harbor and follow Wine Village on Social Media (@bmore.wine) to stay updated!