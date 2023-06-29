You belong here: unlocking your power with association membership

In today’s fast-paced world, finding a sense of belonging is essential for personal and professional success. After many years of feeling isolated in every way, as a society, we are searching for more opportunities to belong, in all senses of the word. And as it turns out, this search for connection is indispensable for our personal and societal health. In a recent public health advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy identified a nationwide epidemic of loneliness and disconnection affecting our population with disastrous effects. The proposed solution? More connection. According to Murthy, the power to change the situation lies with us: “Each of us can start now, in our own lives, by strengthening our connections and relationships.”

Outside of our 9-5′s, you may find neighborhood associations, run clubs, or trivia nights to scratch this itch, but within the confines of our work day, individuals are often left wondering—what is the best way to cultivate this sense of companionship? There is good news for these professionals. Associations, like the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA), offer a supportive community that empowers all legal professionals in their personal and professional lives.

Building a Strong Professional Network:

Membership in an association like MSBA opens the doors to a vast network of like-minded professionals in the legal community, both inclusive and exclusive of practice areas. You can connect with luminaries and peers in the legal community by engaging in networking events, virtual platforms, and committees. These connections offer opportunities for mentorship, collaboration, and career advancement. The power of a solid professional network cannot be overstated, as it provides access to valuable resources, referrals, and support throughout your journey as a legal professional

Continuous Learning and Professional Development:

Associations are dedicated to supporting the ongoing growth and development of their members. MSBA offers a wide range of resources, including unlimited free legal research through Fastcase, a comprehensive legal database. You can stay updated on the latest legal trends, regulations, and technologies by attending MSBA-sponsored workshops, seminars, and continuing legal education (CLE) programs. This commitment to continuous learning ensures that you remain at the forefront of your profession, enhancing your expertise and providing a competitive edge.

Access to Exclusive Publications and Resources:

Belonging to an association provides you with access to a wealth of publications, journals, and resources tailored to your practice sector. MSBA offers more than 60 publications, including the Maryland Bar Journal, which profiles members and firms, providing insights and valuable information. Additionally, MSBA Case Notes offers unique summaries and commentary on compelling legal cases. The association’s Learning Library is filled with articles, templates, forms, and other resources that can assist you in your day-to-day practice. These resources contribute to your professional growth and effectiveness as a legal professional.

Enhancing Personal Well-being and Wellness:

Membership in an association goes beyond professional development; it also focuses on your personal well-being. MSBA is committed to supporting the mental health and wellness of its members. Through their Lawyer Assistance Program, they provide free, confidential health and wellness services from certified professionals to help legal professionals facing mental health and substance use disorders. MSBA offers weekly virtual support groups, an online Health and Wellness Portal, and a dedicated Wellness Resources page. By prioritizing your well-being, the association ensures that you can thrive both personally and professionally. They are there to work hand-in-hand with you, meeting you where you are and helping you get where you want to be. As Dr. Murthy said, “Our individual relationships are an untapped resource—a source of healing hiding in plain sight. They can help us live healthier, more productive, and more fulfilled lives.”

Advocacy and Impact:

Belonging to an association allows you to contribute to a greater cause. MSBA is dedicated to advancing the cause of justice for all Marylanders. Your membership supports initiatives such as the Access to Justice Commission, which helps thousands of Marylanders access civil legal aid representation. MSBA provides training for pro bono legal representation and offers pro bono legal services to those in need through partnerships with other organizations. Additionally, the association promotes the education of the next generation of lawyers through student mentorship programs, mock trials, and courtroom connections. By being part of MSBA, you play a vital role in powering justice, communities, and the future of the legal profession.

Many professions have a local, regional, or national association that can afford you an amazing sense of belonging and richness in your professional and personal life. For Legal Professionals in Maryland, belonging to an association such as the Maryland State Bar Association offers immense benefits for personal and professional growth with the reach and influence of the entire state. By becoming a member, you gain access to a strong professional network, continuous learning opportunities, exclusive publications and resources, and support for your personal well-being. Additionally, your association membership allows you to make a meaningful impact in the legal community and beyond by contributing to important advocacy efforts.