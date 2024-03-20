The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Angel Reese of LSU, the Randallstown native and former St. Frances Academy basketball star, was named to The Associated Press All-America second team Thursday.

Reese, a 6-foot-3 forward senior, was a unanimous first-team All-America selection last season, when she led the Tigers to the national championship. She followed that by being named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and becoming the first woman in 34 years to lead the SEC in scoring and rebounding in consecutive seasons.

Reese has had 23 games with 10 or more points and 10 or more rebounds this season. She missed four games for unexplained reasons after being benched for the second half of the team’s win over Kent State on Nov. 14.

The Tigers (28-5) are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. They will host 14th-seeded Rice at 4 p.m. Friday.