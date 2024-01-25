The CIAA basketball tournament will return in late February to CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore, officials said Thursday.

The 2024 tournament will be held from Feb. 26 to March 3.

“The CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament is a culmination of the hard work of our member institutions and our student-athletes, as well as a celebration of HBCU culture and community,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker said in a statement.

City officials and the CIAA announced an extension last year that would keep the weeklong events in Charm City through 2026.

The CIAA is the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference. Along with the men’s and women’s basketball games, the CIAA tournament brings thousands of people to Baltimore for parties and fan-friendly festivities.

Artists such as DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim, DJ Kool, Rare Essence, Kid Capri, and Big Daddy Kane are set to perform at CIAA events.

The basketball tournament moved in 2022 after years spent in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2023, the tournament had approximately 38,450 fans in attendance over the 22 basketball games. Baltimore officials said the tournament generated a total economic impact of $29.6 million in 2023, which supported 1,504 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $2.5 million in state and local taxes.

All 26 games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+, with the championship games also being shown on ESPNU.

For more information about the 2024 CIAA basketball tournament in Baltimore, visit CIAATournament.org.