A person with knowledge of the situation said coach Tavaras Hardy, who resigned Friday, was not removed from the program because of the gambling investigation

Loyola University Maryland said Friday it had removed a person from its basketball program after it became aware of a gambling violation.

Loyola said in a statement to The Associated Press it had taken swift action when its basketball program was compromised.

“Loyola was made aware of an individual’s gambling violation that was promptly reported to the NCAA. The individual was immediately removed from the program, and the NCAA accepted the self-report and took no further action,” the school said without identifying the person or the timing of the move.

Loyola said gambling watchdog U.S. Integrity had analyzed its games and “no anomalies” were discovered. The announcement came only hours after basketball coach Tavaras Hardy stepped down after six seasons; a person with direct knowledge of the situation told the AP on condition of anonymity because details are not being released that Hardy is not the person who was removed from the program over the gambling violation.

Also Friday, Temple University said it will review reports that show U.S. Integrity flagged at least one game involving its men’s basketball team for unusual betting activity. The betting line for Thursday night’s game between Temple and UAB surged from the Blazers opening as a two-point favorite to reaching as high as eight points.

The separate investigations emerged within hours of each other and a little more than a week before the NCAA tournaments open and in the midst of conference tournaments. It was a stark reminder that the spread of legalized gambling across the country has resulted in a handful of incidents involving college sports programs.

The growth of legal sports betting in the U.S., especially among college-aged people, has prompted concerns about increased stress on athletes and raised the potential for wrongdoing. NCAA President Charlie Baker said this year the NCAA is trying to modify “draconian” penalties college athletes face for breaking rules regarding betting on sports.