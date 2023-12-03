Jaishawn Barham, perhaps Maryland football’s best defensive player and the top recruit in its class of 2022, announced he’ll enter the transfer portal on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Thank you Maryland! I appreciate everybody from athletics to academics also my supporters. I’ll be entering the transfer portal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/S4IUyWa00A — JB (@JaishawnBarham) December 3, 2023

The linebacker, a former four-star recruit, came to Maryland as a late flip from South Carolina and started immediately. He exploded in his first year, leading the Terps in tackles for loss and sacks. He had slightly muted numbers as a sophomore but was named All-Big Ten honorable mention.

“A special talent, special individual. He knows the game, loves the game,” Maryland senior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II said midseason. “He has an ability to come off the edge and play in the box. On third downs, he gets to the quarterback and then, first and second down, he’s in the box making plays as well. Very special talent, all-around player. ... He’s that guy.”

The top recruits in each of Maryland’s last three recruiting classes — Chop Robinson, Barham and Rico Walker — have all transferred.