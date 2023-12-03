Maryland football transfer portal tracker

Maryland football’s roster will look wildly different in a few days. The Terps have built the bulk of their roster through recruiting and developing high school players but have found talent in the transfer portal. Taulia Tagovailoa, Ja’Quan Sheppard and Donnell Brown all started with different schools.

On the other hand, Maryland’s also lost talent to the portal — defensive end Chop Robinson left for Penn State a few years ago, and tight end CJ Dippre left for Alabama after last season.

You can keep track of all the Terps’ incoming and outgoing talent here. This page will be updated as news emerges.

Outgoing

Corey Dyches, R-Jr., TE

Dyches emerged as one of Tagovailoa’s favorite receiving threats over the last couple of years. The converted wide receiver ranked fourth and third among Big Ten tight ends in receiving yards in 2022 and 2023, respectively, per Pro Football Focus.

Rico Walker, Fr., TE

Walker, the top recruit in Maryland’s class of 2024 and a consensus four-star recruit, was a late flip from UNC. He was behind Dyches and No. 2 tight end Preston Howard on the 2023 Maryland depth chart and caught just four passes in his first season.

His and Dyches’ departures open larger roles for Howard and freshman tight end Dylan Wade.

Gavin Gibson, So., CB

Gibson lost a preseason battle for the starting nickel back spot to Glen Miller and played sparingly during in 2023. Maryland could have to overhaul the cornerback group next year. Sheppard exhausted his eligibility, and senior Tarheeb Still has not announced whether he’ll return.

Tamarcus Cooley, Fr., DB

A three-star recruit, per 247Sports, Cooley did not record a defensive snap after Week 3, per Pro Football Focus.

Ja’Kavion Nonar, Fr., OT