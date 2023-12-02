St. Frances quarterback Michael Van Buren, a 247Sports composite four-star player in the class of 2024, decommitted from Oregon on Saturday, he announced via X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Recruitment 100% back open,” Van Buren posted. On3Sports first reported the move.

Recruitment 100% back open. https://t.co/E8RTjCrAJq — Michael Van Buren (@mike3k_) December 2, 2023

Van Buren had been committed to the Ducks since May and chose them over Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Tennessee, Miami, Oklahoma and others. He was ranked as the seventh-best player in Maryland and the 13th-best quarterback by 247Sports’ composite rating.

The Terps could be eyeing a late flip with Van Buren. Maryland has just one quarterback in the class of 2024, three-star Khristian Martin, and was the second school to offer Van Buren, per 247Sports.