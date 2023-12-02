St. Frances quarterback Michael Van Buren, a 247Sports composite four-star player in the class of 2024, decommitted from Oregon on Saturday, he announced via X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
“Recruitment 100% back open,” Van Buren posted. On3Sports first reported the move.
Van Buren had been committed to the Ducks since May and chose them over Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Tennessee, Miami, Oklahoma and others. He was ranked as the seventh-best player in Maryland and the 13th-best quarterback by 247Sports’ composite rating.
The Terps could be eyeing a late flip with Van Buren. Maryland has just one quarterback in the class of 2024, three-star Khristian Martin, and was the second school to offer Van Buren, per 247Sports.
St. Frances went 5-6 this spring. 247Sports said of Van Buren: “Should be viewed as a dynamic signal caller that can coordinate RPOs and throw with some confidence on the move. Owns valuable leadership qualities, but must be a better decision-maker and field-reader if he wants to reach his full potential. Below average measurables won’t be for everyone, but has some of the skills required to win at the Power Five level.”
Share this article via...