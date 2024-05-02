On this week’s podcast, former Baltimore All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman discuss Craig Kimbrel’s back injury and the state of the bullpen (2:01) and Jones’ experience being sent down (10:07). Then Banner columnist Kyle Goon weighs in on Jackson Holliday’s demotion (23:36), what concerns him about the Orioles and what gives him hope (30:22) and how much the NFL draft helped the Ravens (34:42).
Later in the show, Jones and Coleman talk about the NBA postseason (44:30) and brainstorm about how the Orioles could do a condiments race in person (51:23).
