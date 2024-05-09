On this week’s episode, Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to talk about what he has to do to stay in the big leagues (1:04), the notable difference in this year’s version of the Orioles compared to last year’s (5:40), his opinion of how Jackson Holliday handled being sent down (7:13), taking the hydration station on the road and his rookie duties (12:38), his thoughts on Orioles owner David Rubenstein (16:05) and what he wants to prove at the big league level (17:15).
And, later in the show, Jones and Coleman recap the Orioles Hall of Fame Class (29:09) and Jones’ 24 hours in Charm City (35:15), and they take listener questions (41:33).
