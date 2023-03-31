Another crop of talented boys basketball players ready to shine

Longtime recruiting analyst Tom “Hoops” Strickler’s early look at Class of 2024

By Tom Strickler

Published on: March 30, 2023 10:33 PM EDT

Glenelg Country's Drew McKenna is the area's top boys basketball recruit in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-8 forward has received early scholarship offers from Maryland, Georgetown and Virginia Tech. (Prep Hoops)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

1. Drew McKenna Glenelg Country, 6-8, combo forward

Gifted, McKenna can play either forward position comfortably. A high-major prospect, McKenna must begin to dominate games to scratch enormous potential.

2. Tyonne Farrell, Mount St. Joseph, 6-6, combo forward

Farrell was a tenacious performer on both ends for this past season’s No. 1 squad. A mid-major prospect, Farrell is rapidly improving.

3.  Brendan Johnson, Calvert Hall, 6-2, guard

Sharp shooting off guard, Johnson has a good handle and feel for the game. A low-to-mid prospect, Johnson needs to show more consistency from the perimeter.

4. Josiah Legree, Parkville, 6-1, point guard

Legree’s stock went through the roof after late season heroics for the Class 4A state champions. A low-major prospect, Legree is becoming a real court general.

5. J’Lin Brown, Loyola Blakefield, 6-4, small forward

Brown, a lithe wing, is learning quickly how to score and not afraid to hit the boards. A low-major prospect, Brown must improve his shooting range.

6. Isaiah Williams, Rosedale Christian, 6-2, point guard

A work in progress, Williams is a capable playmaker and scorer. Williams is a low-major prospect.

Parkville guard Josiah Legree had a fantastic postseason as the Knights won their first state championship. (Terrance Williams for The Baltimore Banner)

7. Drew Dixon, Mount Carmel, 6-0, point guard

Slightly built but deft distributor, Dixon can make plays for himself and others. Dixon is a borderline Division I prospect.

8. Tyrin Bizzelle, Calvert Hall, 6-1, point guard

Left-handed distributor, Bizzelle can also stroke it pretty well from the perimeter. A low-major prospect, Bizzelle needs to improve his ball skills.

9. Kingston Price, Severn, 6-1, point guard

Price is a nice sized point guard who has solid floor vision. Price is a possible low-major prospect.

10. Sincere  Barfield, Parkville, 5-11, combo guard

Energetic shooter who can spot open teammates, Barfield has excellent shooting range and good strength. Barfield has potential to be an excellent Division II player.

11. Yasir Supreme, Gilman, 6-5, small forward

Athletic wing with good length and hands, Supreme is still developing offensively. Supreme is a possible low Division I prospect.

12. Jeremiah Douglas, St. Paul’s, 6-3, shooting guard

Douglas is a nice size off guard who scores mostly going to the basket. Douglass is also a possible low Division I prospect.

13. Dominic Carr, Glenelg Country, 6-7, power forward

Carr is a developing paint player who likes to rebound and run.

14. Rolando Newton, Archbishop Spalding, 6-3, small forward

Newton is an athletic speedy wing who likes to defend and score on slashes.

Towson resident Tom “Hoops” Strickler has been analyzing Baltimore area high school boys basketball players for nearly 40 years for the Hoop Group and the National Recruiting Report.