Another crop of talented boys basketball players ready to shine

1. Drew McKenna Glenelg Country, 6-8, combo forward
Gifted, McKenna can play either forward position comfortably. A high-major prospect, McKenna must begin to dominate games to scratch enormous potential.
2. Tyonne Farrell, Mount St. Joseph, 6-6, combo forward
Farrell was a tenacious performer on both ends for this past season’s No. 1 squad. A mid-major prospect, Farrell is rapidly improving.
3. Brendan Johnson, Calvert Hall, 6-2, guard
Sharp shooting off guard, Johnson has a good handle and feel for the game. A low-to-mid prospect, Johnson needs to show more consistency from the perimeter.
4. Josiah Legree, Parkville, 6-1, point guard
Legree’s stock went through the roof after late season heroics for the Class 4A state champions. A low-major prospect, Legree is becoming a real court general.
5. J’Lin Brown, Loyola Blakefield, 6-4, small forward
Brown, a lithe wing, is learning quickly how to score and not afraid to hit the boards. A low-major prospect, Brown must improve his shooting range.
6. Isaiah Williams, Rosedale Christian, 6-2, point guard
A work in progress, Williams is a capable playmaker and scorer. Williams is a low-major prospect.
7. Drew Dixon, Mount Carmel, 6-0, point guard
Slightly built but deft distributor, Dixon can make plays for himself and others. Dixon is a borderline Division I prospect.
8. Tyrin Bizzelle, Calvert Hall, 6-1, point guard
Left-handed distributor, Bizzelle can also stroke it pretty well from the perimeter. A low-major prospect, Bizzelle needs to improve his ball skills.
9. Kingston Price, Severn, 6-1, point guard
Price is a nice sized point guard who has solid floor vision. Price is a possible low-major prospect.
10. Sincere Barfield, Parkville, 5-11, combo guard
Energetic shooter who can spot open teammates, Barfield has excellent shooting range and good strength. Barfield has potential to be an excellent Division II player.
11. Yasir Supreme, Gilman, 6-5, small forward
Athletic wing with good length and hands, Supreme is still developing offensively. Supreme is a possible low Division I prospect.
12. Jeremiah Douglas, St. Paul’s, 6-3, shooting guard
Douglas is a nice size off guard who scores mostly going to the basket. Douglass is also a possible low Division I prospect.
13. Dominic Carr, Glenelg Country, 6-7, power forward
Carr is a developing paint player who likes to rebound and run.
14. Rolando Newton, Archbishop Spalding, 6-3, small forward
Newton is an athletic speedy wing who likes to defend and score on slashes.
Towson resident Tom “Hoops” Strickler has been analyzing Baltimore area high school boys basketball players for nearly 40 years for the Hoop Group and the National Recruiting Report.