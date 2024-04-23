The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour have partnered with Baltimore City Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools and Washington County Public Schools to provide grant funding and uniforms for the development of high school girls flag football programs in the fall of 2024.

The announcement follows a successful pilot year of girls flag football in Frederick County Public Schools, according to a press release.

For 2024, the Ravens have committed grant funding to 10 public high schools in Baltimore City, all 25 public high schools in Montgomery County and six public high schools in Washington County, while continuing to support the 10 Frederick County high schools entering Year Two of the program.

All participating schools will play competitively in a fall calendar that mirrors other seasonal athletics facilitated by their respective districts.

“Since successfully implementing this initiative last year, our key focus has been to expand the reach of girls’ flag football,” said Brad Downs, senior vice president of marketing for the Ravens. “The participating schools are pioneering meaningful programs that shape a more inclusive version of our sport and have helped enrich the lives of many female student-athletes.”

Under Armour will continue to outfit custom uniforms for each team.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership and help female student-athletes find the confidence needed to compete at the highest level, while also expanding our brand’s commitment to women and access to sport,” said Trey Evans, director of team sports marketing at Under Armour. “Sports play a crucial role in helping young women develop into future leaders, emboldening them to approach life’s challenges head-on.”

In 2023, 280 student-athletes across 10 Frederick County public schools participated in the inaugural season of Maryland girls flag football. They competed in an eight-week season that commenced with the “Kick-Off Classic” and concluded with a championship event, in which Middletown defeated Urbana in triple overtime to capture the title.

With 51 participating high schools in 2024, this girls flag initiative is rapidly advancing towards the ultimate goal of becoming a state-sanctioned sport.

Girls flag football has seen steady growth beyond the state of Maryland in recent years. Highlighted by numerous NFL endorsements and partnerships, the sport has become an emerging offering for girls and women nationwide and across the globe. In October 2023, the International Olympic Committee announced the addition of women’s flag football to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“Through the generous grant funding from the Baltimore Ravens and the provision of uniforms by Under Armour, we are empowering girls in our community to excel in flag football,” said Tiffany Byrd, director of athletics for Baltimore City schools. “This support not only equips our student-athletes with the necessary resources, but also signifies a commitment to gender equality in sports, fostering teamwork, leadership and love for the game.”

