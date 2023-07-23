Locals compete at Ravens 7-on-7 Passing Tournament

Digital Harbor and Woodlawn win consolation crowns; Mount Hebron and Westminster fall short in semifinals

VSN Staff

Published 7/23/2023 2:09 p.m. EDT

(Baltimore Ravens)
Eighteen local schools participated in the Ravens 7-on-7 Passing Tournament last weekend at Western Regional Park in Howard County. Westminster reached the winner bracket semifinals in the morning session before losing to Frederick County’s Oakdale. Mount Hebron reached the winner bracket semifinals in the afternoon session, losing to North Hagerstown.

After losing its opening game, Digital Harbor and Woodlawn ran the table to win the consolation bracket championship. Woodlawn defeated South River in the morning session, while Digital Harbor bested Perryville in the afternoon.

Crofton, Francis Scott Key, Howard, Liberty, Lake Clifton, Patterson, Reginald Lewis, St. John’s Catholic, Severn, South Carroll, Western Tech and Winters Mill also competed.

RAVENS 7-on-7 PASSING TOURNAMENT

MORNING SESSION

First round

Westminster def. Woodlawn

Sherwood def. Lake Clifton

Fort Hill def. Clarksburg

Oakdale def. Patterson

Frederick def. South River

Liberty def. Northwestern

South Hagerstown def. Howard

Linganore def. Severn

Quarterfinals

Westminster def. Sherwood

Oakdale def. Fort Hill

Frederick def. Liberty

Linganore def. South Hagerstown

Loser bracket quarterfinals

Woodlawn def. Lake Clifton

Clarksburg def. Patterson

South River def. Northwestern

Howard def. South River

Winner bracket semifinals

Oakdale def. Westminster

Frederick def. Linganore

Loser bracket semifinals

Woodlawn def. Clarksburg

South River def. Howard

Winner bracket consolation final

7th place - Liberty def. Sherwood

5th place - South Hagerstown def. Fort Hill

3rd place - Linganore def. Westminster

Loser bracket consolation final

7th place - Patterson def. Northwestern

5th place - Severn def. Lake Clifton

3rd place - Howard def. Clarksburg

CHAMPIONSHIP

Winner bracket - Frederick def. Oakdale

Loser bracket - Woodlawn def. South River

AFTERNOON SESSION

Stephen Decatur def. South Carroll

Reginald Lewis def. Perryville

Parkside def. Western Tech

St. John’s Catholic def. Hancock

Mount Hebron def. Digital Harbor

Thomas Johnson def. Winters Mill

Tuscarora def. Crofton

North Hagerstown def. Francis Scott Key

Quarterfinals

Stephen Decatur def. Reginald Lewis

St. John’s Catholic def. Parkside

Mount Hebron def. Thomas Johnson

North Hagerstown def. Tuscarora

Loser bracket quarterfinals

Perryville def. South Carroll

Western Tech def. Hancock

Digital Harbor def. Winters Mill

Crofton def. Francis Scott Key

Winner bracket semifinals

Stephen Decatur def. St. John’s Catholic

North Hagerstown def. Mount Hebron

Loser bracket semifinals

Perryville def. Western Tech

Digital Harbor def. Crofton

Winner bracket consolation final

7th place - Reginald Lewis def. Tuscarora

5th place - Thomas Johnson def. Parkside

3rd place - Mount Hebron def. St. John’s Catholic

Loser bracket consolation final

7th place - Francis Scott Key def. Hancock

5th place - South Carroll def. Winters Mill

3rd place - Western Tech def. Crofton

CHAMPIONSHIP

Winner bracket - Stephen Decatur def. North Hagerstown

Loser bracket - Digital Harbor def. Perryville