Locals compete at Ravens 7-on-7 Passing Tournament

Eighteen local schools participated in the Ravens 7-on-7 Passing Tournament last weekend at Western Regional Park in Howard County. Westminster reached the winner bracket semifinals in the morning session before losing to Frederick County’s Oakdale. Mount Hebron reached the winner bracket semifinals in the afternoon session, losing to North Hagerstown.
After losing its opening game, Digital Harbor and Woodlawn ran the table to win the consolation bracket championship. Woodlawn defeated South River in the morning session, while Digital Harbor bested Perryville in the afternoon.
Crofton, Francis Scott Key, Howard, Liberty, Lake Clifton, Patterson, Reginald Lewis, St. John’s Catholic, Severn, South Carroll, Western Tech and Winters Mill also competed.
RAVENS 7-on-7 PASSING TOURNAMENT
MORNING SESSION
First round
Westminster def. Woodlawn
Sherwood def. Lake Clifton
Fort Hill def. Clarksburg
Oakdale def. Patterson
Frederick def. South River
Liberty def. Northwestern
South Hagerstown def. Howard
Linganore def. Severn
Quarterfinals
Westminster def. Sherwood
Oakdale def. Fort Hill
Frederick def. Liberty
Linganore def. South Hagerstown
Loser bracket quarterfinals
Woodlawn def. Lake Clifton
Clarksburg def. Patterson
South River def. Northwestern
Howard def. South River
Winner bracket semifinals
Oakdale def. Westminster
Frederick def. Linganore
Loser bracket semifinals
Woodlawn def. Clarksburg
South River def. Howard
Winner bracket consolation final
7th place - Liberty def. Sherwood
5th place - South Hagerstown def. Fort Hill
3rd place - Linganore def. Westminster
Loser bracket consolation final
7th place - Patterson def. Northwestern
5th place - Severn def. Lake Clifton
3rd place - Howard def. Clarksburg
CHAMPIONSHIP
Winner bracket - Frederick def. Oakdale
Loser bracket - Woodlawn def. South River
AFTERNOON SESSION
Stephen Decatur def. South Carroll
Reginald Lewis def. Perryville
Parkside def. Western Tech
St. John’s Catholic def. Hancock
Mount Hebron def. Digital Harbor
Thomas Johnson def. Winters Mill
Tuscarora def. Crofton
North Hagerstown def. Francis Scott Key
Quarterfinals
Stephen Decatur def. Reginald Lewis
St. John’s Catholic def. Parkside
Mount Hebron def. Thomas Johnson
North Hagerstown def. Tuscarora
Loser bracket quarterfinals
Perryville def. South Carroll
Western Tech def. Hancock
Digital Harbor def. Winters Mill
Crofton def. Francis Scott Key
Winner bracket semifinals
Stephen Decatur def. St. John’s Catholic
North Hagerstown def. Mount Hebron
Loser bracket semifinals
Perryville def. Western Tech
Digital Harbor def. Crofton
Winner bracket consolation final
7th place - Reginald Lewis def. Tuscarora
5th place - Thomas Johnson def. Parkside
3rd place - Mount Hebron def. St. John’s Catholic
Loser bracket consolation final
7th place - Francis Scott Key def. Hancock
5th place - South Carroll def. Winters Mill
3rd place - Western Tech def. Crofton
CHAMPIONSHIP
Winner bracket - Stephen Decatur def. North Hagerstown
Loser bracket - Digital Harbor def. Perryville