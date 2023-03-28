The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 1 Baseball & Softball Top 15

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 1 Baseball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: defeated St. Mary’s (14-0), Huntingtown (10-7), Gonzaga (5-4), Benedictine (Va.), 8-2 and 7-3
2. JOHN CARROLL (2-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: defeated Bishop McNamara (10-0), and then-No. 15 Bel Air (9-1)
3. SEVERNA PARK (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: defeated Annapolis, 16-0), and South River, 10-4
4. RIVER HILL (1-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Mount Hebron, 8-2
5. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (0-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: lost to Old Mill, 6-5
6. BROADNECK (1-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: defeated Annapolis, 12-1
7 . LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (3-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Boys’ Latin, 5-1, and Georgetown Prep, 4-1 and 4-2
8. CALVERT HALL (2-4)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated St. Paul’s (11-0) and Mater Lakes Academy (Fla.) 3-2; lost to St. Sebastian (Me) 9-4), St. John’s (3-1), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 4-1, Belen Jesuit (Fla.), 2-0, and No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 3-0
9. GLENELG (1-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: defeated Oakland Mills, 17-7
10. FALLSTON (0-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Did not play
11. RESERVOIR (1-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Marriotts Ridge, 2-1
12. HEREFORD (0-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: lost to Dulaney, 13-3
13. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (4-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: defeated Gerstell Academy (18-4), Boys’ Latin (3-1), St. Mary’s-Ryken (10-2) and Riverdale Baptist (5-1); lost to Georgetown Prep (11-6) and Good Counsel (2-1)
14. PATTERSON MILL (2-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Aberdeen, 8-2, and Century, 7-6
15. PERRY HALL (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Dulaney, 5-0
2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 1 Softball Top 15
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (0-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Last week: Did not play
2. RESERVOIR (1-0)
Previous rank: No. 3
Last week: defeated Marriotts Ridge, 7-1
3. NORTHEAST (2-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated then-No. 2 Crofton, 5-3, and North County, 26-5
4. CROFTON (1-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: lost to then-No. 13 Northeast, 5-3, and defeated Glen Burnie, 1-0
5. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (1-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: defeated Old Mill, 5-4
6. RISING SUN (0-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: lost to Laurel (Del.), 3-0
7. FALLSTON (1-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: defeated Elkton, 6-0
8. WILDE LAKE (1-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: defeated Centennial, 20-4
9. GLENELG (1-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: defeated Oakland Mills, 19-0
10. EASTERN TECH (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated then-No. 7 Catonsville, 5-2, and Franklin, 10-0
11. CATONSVILLE (1-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: lost to Eastern Tech, 5-2, and defeated Sparrows Point, 12-11
12. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (1-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: lost to Boonsboro, 3-2, and defeated Catoctin, 2-0
13. PATTERSON MILL (1-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: defeated Century, 15-1
14. MANCHESTER VALLEY (1-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: defeated C. Milton Wright, 17-7
15. DULANEY (2-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: defeated Franklin, 6-5, and then-No. 10 Carver A&T, 3-2