The Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 1 Baseball & Softball Top 15

Archbishop Spalding holds down the top spot in both our baseball and softball polls

By VSN Staff

Published on: March 27, 2023 9:41 PM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 1 Baseball Top 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (5-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last week: defeated St. Mary’s (14-0), Huntingtown (10-7), Gonzaga (5-4), Benedictine (Va.), 8-2 and 7-3

2. JOHN CARROLL (2-0)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: defeated Bishop McNamara (10-0), and then-No. 15 Bel Air (9-1)

3. SEVERNA PARK (2-0)

Previous rank: 3

Last week: defeated Annapolis, 16-0), and South River, 10-4

4. RIVER HILL (1-0)

Previous rank:  6

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok

Last week: defeated Mount Hebron, 8-2

5. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (0-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: lost to Old Mill, 6-5

6. BROADNECK (1-0)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: defeated Annapolis, 12-1

7 . LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (3-0)

Previous rank:  9

Last week: defeated Boys’ Latin, 5-1, and Georgetown Prep, 4-1 and 4-2

8. CALVERT HALL (2-4)

Previous rank:  4

Last week: defeated St. Paul’s (11-0) and Mater Lakes Academy (Fla.) 3-2; lost to St. Sebastian (Me) 9-4), St. John’s (3-1), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 4-1, Belen Jesuit (Fla.), 2-0, and No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, 3-0

9. GLENELG (1-0)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: defeated Oakland Mills, 17-7

10. FALLSTON (0-0)

Previous rank:  10

Last week: Did not play

11. RESERVOIR (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Marriotts Ridge, 2-1

12. HEREFORD (0-1)

Previous rank:  8

Last week: lost to Dulaney, 13-3

13. ARCHBISHOP CURLEY (4-2)

Previous rank:  12

Last week:  defeated Gerstell Academy (18-4), Boys’ Latin (3-1), St. Mary’s-Ryken (10-2) and Riverdale Baptist (5-1); lost to Georgetown Prep (11-6) and Good Counsel (2-1)

14. PATTERSON MILL (2-0)

Previous rank:  15

Last week: defeated Aberdeen, 8-2, and Century, 7-6

15. PERRY HALL (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Dulaney, 5-0

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Week 1 Softball Top 15

1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (0-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Last week: Did not play

2. RESERVOIR (1-0)

Previous rank: No. 3

Last week: defeated Marriotts Ridge, 7-1

3. NORTHEAST (2-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated then-No. 2 Crofton, 5-3, and North County, 26-5

4. CROFTON (1-1)

Previous rank: 2

Last week: lost to then-No. 13 Northeast, 5-3, and defeated Glen Burnie, 1-0

5. CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL (1-0)

Previous rank: 4

Last week: defeated Old Mill, 5-4

6. RISING SUN (0-1)

Previous rank: 5

Last week: lost to Laurel (Del.), 3-0

7. FALLSTON (1-0)

Previous rank: 6

Last week: defeated Elkton, 6-0

8. WILDE LAKE (1-0)

Previous rank: 8

Last week: defeated Centennial, 20-4

9. GLENELG (1-0)

Previous rank: 9

Last week: defeated Oakland Mills, 19-0

10. EASTERN TECH (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated then-No. 7 Catonsville, 5-2, and Franklin, 10-0

11. CATONSVILLE (1-1)

Previous rank: 7

Last week: lost to Eastern Tech, 5-2, and defeated Sparrows Point, 12-11

12. FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (1-1)

Previous rank: 11

Last week: lost to Boonsboro, 3-2, and defeated Catoctin, 2-0

13. PATTERSON MILL (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Last week: defeated Century, 15-1

14. MANCHESTER VALLEY (1-0)

Previous rank: 14

Last week: defeated C. Milton Wright, 17-7

15. DULANEY (2-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: defeated Franklin, 6-5, and then-No. 10 Carver A&T, 3-2